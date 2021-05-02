Yoga requires a full range of motion, and this holds true for the tops and bras you wear while you do it. The best yoga tops with a built-in bra are unrestrictive while still offering support, thanks to a combination of stretchy materials and clever designs. Features such as wide shoulder straps, criss-cross backing, and compression are some of the details that will give you comfortable mobility and support.

As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to buy yoga tops that offer plenty of stretch. Tops labeled with materials like nylon or spandex (also known as elastane and Lycra) provide pliable reinforcement that will freely move with your body. Beyond stretch, you also want something that makes you feel supported and confident throughout your workout. Since yoga is a low-impact activity, it doesn't typically require as much compression as you would use for HIIT or running (unless, of course, that's what you'd prefer). However, there are still extra-stretchy tops with more support thanks to clever designs like intricate back straps and higher coverage in the front.

In addition to support, you’ll also want your top to be moisture-wicking and dries quickly, so it can handle hot yoga and sweat. While cotton tops are soft and breathable, they tend to hold on to moisture. That’s why most athletic tops will be made with polyester or nylon, including all the picks on this list.

From lightweight tanks and crop tops to long sleeves with thumbholes, these seven tops with built-in bras will keep you comfortable and fully supported through your next workout.

1. A Racerback Top With Plenty Of Support

This racerback yoga top features a sleeveless design and keyhole front for a stylish and comfortable design. Made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, it offers a smooth, four-way stretch that is soft, lightweight, and extremely pliable for easy movement. The breathable and stretchy mesh lining helps keep you cool and comfortable, which is a major plus, especially if you love hot yoga or other exercises in the heat. The removable bra pads let you customize your support. The brand recommends hand-washing for this top, but some reviewers note that it also launders well in the washer. This top has more than 500 five-star Amazon reviews and comes in tons of colors.

One reviewer wrote: "I really like built-in bra support in my tank tops and this one fit perfectly. Tie-dye print is super cute. I'm always a size M in these kinds of tops and this one stayed true to fit. I also like the cutouts in the straps as it makes it a bit different."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. A Cropped Long-Sleeve Yoga Top

With long sleeves and a cropped length, this yoga top is both cute and comfortable. Made with 80% polyamide (also known as nylon) and 20% spandex, it's soft, malleable, and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry throughout every workout. It features built-in padding (that’s removable) for extra support and security while the criss-cross backing adds great detailing. The extra-wide hem keeps it from shifting around and thumbholes prevent the sleeves from rising or rolling up.

Users note that this top runs a little small, so consider sizing up. It is available in eight colors and should be hand washed.

One reviewer wrote: "Another item I bought just to see how it goes - and was happily surprised with! It fits snugly, but not too tight. It's actually comparable quality to some of my more expensive yoga/workout wear. In fact, this top is cuter than the expensive one I bought that's [a] similar style! Really happy with it."

Available sizes: 0-2 — 10-12

3. A Supportive Yoga Top In A Classic Shape

Made of moisture-wicking and stretchy polyester and spandex, this workout tank is soft and comfortable. It has a built-in, non-removable padded bra for wireless support during your workouts. However, users warn that it runs on the smaller size so you should consider sizing up. Offered in five solid colors, this shirt can be easily cleaned in your washing machine.

One reviewer wrote: "This padded tank was made and fit better than I expected. I ordered a size larger than my top size because this type of tank seems to run small in many brands. It's a comfortable fit and I bought 2 more."

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

4. This Cropped Tank With 4.5 Stars

This cropped yoga tank is made of polyester and spandex that offers lots of stretch and moisture-wicking comfort. It features built-in removable padding for medium support and wide straps that won’t dig into your skin. The elastic hem prevents rising so you can focus on your poses, while flat seams prevent discomfort.

This bra top boasts a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 5,000 reviews so it’s a clear favorite. Choose from 12 colors or patterns ranging from classic black to fun leopard print. While hand-washing is your best option, a few reviewers note that they washed this in a machine without issues.

One reviewer wrote: “Well made and comfy gym bra! I wanted to try this "longers" bra type, because the weather has been pretty hot to wear gym bra + shirt and I simply loved it! This bra is well made, fits really well [...] it stretches too (I practice a lot of yoga). I've lost the count of how many times I've used it since I bought."

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. A Fitted Top That Won’t Get In The Way

The nylon and spandex construction of this yoga top makes it sweat-wicking, ultra stretchy, and extremely breathable. It offers a snug fit throughout with a four-way stretch which means it’s less likely to shift when you’re inverted. The built-in bra features removable padding for extra support, while the droplet-style back straps offer stylish detailing.

Offered in four colors, this top doesn't come with recommended washing instructions so hand-washing is your best bet.

One reviewer wrote: "I’m loving this top! I usually wear t-shirts when working out, but they get in the way (especially doing yoga poses). I want more tops that fit my body without me having to constantly pull it down. This was the perfect top for me! I usually wear a medium and found it to be true to size. Definitely going to be getting the other colors!"

Available sizes: S — XXL

5. A Stylish Long-Sleeve Top With A Mesh Back

This fashion-forward yoga top is constructed of a blend of stretchy and moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with a built-in bra consisting of viscose fiber, polyester fiber, and spandex. It has long sleeves with thumbholes for a comfortable fit while the removable padding provides customizable coverage and support. The criss-cross mesh backing looks great while keeping you cool. Users describe the fit as snug and compression-like.

Offered in two colors, this top doesn't come with recommended washing instructions so hand-washing will be your best option given its intricate detailing.

One reviewer wrote: "This has become one of my favorite tops. It has a built-in bra — easy one-piece top for the gym — but it even looks nice for casual outings because of the sexy back. It even has thumb holes which is nice."

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6. A Drapey Tank With 7,000+ Reviews

This draped, open-back yoga tank features criss-cross straps for ventilation and comfortable support. It's made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex for moisture-wicking and pliable comfort. The built-in sports bra features mesh lining for breathable support and structure, while the flat-lock stitching prevents chafing. Low-cut armholes provide additional mobility.

With more than 4,000 perfect five-star Amazon reviews, this style is a fan favorite. It comes in several color options and should be hand washed or tossed in the machine on the gentle cycle.

One reviewer wrote: "I have always worn a sports bra under my tops to help with support, and these tops cover all the bases! Wore the first purchase and immediately bought 4 more of these tops in varied colors."