Legendary designer Betsey Johnson celebrated her 80th birthday on August 10 (Come through, Leo season!) and instead of having a party fit for a queen, she gave us a gift and dropped a collection that pays tribute to all of her most iconic designs. We stan a generous Leo.

Betsey’s 80th Birthday Collection pulls from the designer’s iconic archives, celebrating her favorite prints and most notable styles, including the brand’s signature hot pink roses, tulle tutus, Mary Jane platform heels, and of course, kitschy handbags and accessories.

The collection is very ‘80s punk meets ‘90s pop, and in an Instagram video sharing the announcement, Johnson described the collection as “inspired by the youth culture of the 1980s and early 2000s”. In addition to the brand’s best-selling floral and spider prints from over the years, there is also a tattoo-inspired print by artist Mark Mahoney, who is hailed as a pioneer in the tattoo industry.

In a statement to WWD, Betsey shared how full-circle this new collection truly is, and called it a major career milestone. “This collection is a celebration, I think of it as my greatest hits album, and a love letter to all of my past creations,” she shared. “This is a huge accomplishment in my life, and I can’t believe I made it this far. I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future. Can’t wait for another 80 years.”

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

The limited edition collection is available to buy direct from BetseyJohnson.com or at Macy’s, and prices range from $38-$118. Check out some of the most statement-making pieces below.

