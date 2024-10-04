Dua Lipa isn’t a Gucci ambassador, but the brand might as well start paying her. Some of her most chic, headline-making looks involved the singer styling the Italian label’s wares, both its apparel and its accessories.

To celebrate her 28th birthday in 2023, Lipa stripped down and wore Gucci’s monogrammed bra as a top. She’s also partially responsible for making the Horsebit Chain a 2024 It bag; she rocked the quilted style immediately after its release.

On Oct. 2, she rocked another Gucci piece — and it was the most “quiet luxury”-coded of them all.

Dua’s Butter Yellow Trench

Though she’s a frequent flier, Lipa loves playing tourist. On her recent trip to Washington, D.C., she posed with famous landmarks and snapped a playful photo with the Washington Monument. While the architectural markers provided a great view, it was her outfit I couldn’t stop staring at.

In a carousel posted to Instagram, the Argylle star fully embraced the “quiet luxury” look. She wore a collared navy shirt tucked into loose, floor-grazing denim. It was a classic “old money” base ’fit — simple and understated. Her topper, however, was a total scene-stealer.

A stylish hybrid of two fall outerwear go-tos (read: the trench coat and leather jacket), she wore a leather duster in a delectable shade of butter yellow. The muted hue has been gaining popularity since summer, dethroning red as the color du jour.

Her Coat Costs How Much?!

For those debating on adding to cart, it’s available on Gucci’s site. Be forewarned, though, it costs an eye-watering $10,700.

A Classic Bag & Fun Mani

Leaning into the “old money” aesthetic, she clutched an accessory that epitomizes the category: a classic quilted Chanel handbag. It’s the ultimate IYKYK nondescript accessory that also comes with a significant price tag.

Not everything about her look was understated, though. She clutched her purse with statement nails: fuchsia croissants painted graffiti-style on a white base.

Butter (yellow) and croissants? Her ensemble was an entire breakfast.