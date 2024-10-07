Beyoncé Served Country-Corpcore In A Plunging NSFW Blazer Dress

Queen Bey has been serving country realness ever since the release of her album Cowboy Carter, and the singer’s latest look is more proof that Beyoncé has nailed the Western aesthetic.

Fresh off the heels of her recent Levi’s campaign, Bey took to Instagram on Oct. 3 to promote her latest venture — SirDavis Whisky, which the Grammy winner launched back in August.

As captured in an IG video, Bey recently hosted a star-studded SirDavis event at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in California, attended by the likes of Cher and her husband, Jay-Z. In the viral clip, Bey and her guests cheer on competing riders while sipping on the newly-released liquor. However, it was the singer’s plunging outfit stole the show.

Bey’s Countrified-Corpore

Fully embracing the corpcore trend, Beyoncé showed up to her SirDavis event in a plunging NSFW gray blazer dress, with stiched-on black buttons sitting just below her cleavage.

Bey draped a matching duster jacket over her daring dress, which sat atop an itty-bitty pair of matching micro shorts.

Along with her platinum blonde locks, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker complemented her co-ord set with some sheer tights, a pair of black pumps, and an oversized cowboy-esque hat.

Bey’s Blazers

This isn’t the first time Queen Bey has stepped out in a blazer dress during her Cowboy Carter era.

In February, the “Break My Soul” singer turned heads at Luar’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week, wearing a crystal-embellished blazer dress with matching thigh-high boots and a cowboy hat — kickstarting her string of country-inspired style.

Bey also rang in 2024 wearing a Thom Browne-designed blazer and mini skirt co-ord set. The singer shared snaps of her Clueless-coded New Year’s Eve look to her 315 million IG followers, which she paired with a sheer white bustier top that left little to the imagination.