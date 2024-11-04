Beyoncé is a pro when it comes to emulating her heroes. For Halloween 2024, the singer dressed as late funk singer Betty Davis, recreating the cover of her 1976 single “This Is It!” by posing atop a motorcycle in a plunging zebra-print bodysuit. Some fans saw it as a simple homage, given how Bey has shouted out Davis in song before, while others took it as an Easter egg about her next album.

However, she didn’t stop there. Over post-Halloween weekend, Beyoncé unveiled her second Halloween costume of the season on Instagram, where she paid tribute to yet another rock-and-roll icon with accuracy and precision: Prince. She also nodded to one of the girl groups that he founded in his career, perhaps as a nod to her own group Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Costume

For her second Halloween costume, Beyoncé emulated the one and only Prince, recreating one of his iconic Purple Rain looks. She put her own take on Prince’s ruffled white blouses, buttoning her collar but leaving the rest open to create a plunging turtleneck, and embraced the pantless trend, pairing the top with some lacy purple high-waisted underwear.

On top, she wore a deep purple overcoat with a singular studded shoulder pad and a fur cape. She completed her look with matching purple accessories, including glittery knee-high boots and opera gloves, plus sparkly bling, like triangle-shaped earrings and an array of silver choker necklaces.

Beyoncé / Instagram

Her Sultry Bodysuit

While emulating Prince, Beyoncé also took the opportunity to acknowledge one of the underrated girl groups that he founded, Appolonia 6, which replaced Vanity 6 after they disbanded in the early 1970s. She recreated the cover of their lone self-titled album from 1976, putting her own twist on lead singer Appolonia’s lingerie-inspired look.

After trading in her Prince-inspired curly bob for Appolonia’s luscious locks, Bey also swapped out her purple coat for a cropped, double-breasted black blazer. She left the top undone to show off her bodysuit underneath, with semi-sheer black lace and a high-cut silhouette.

Beyoncé / Instagram

Bey completed her look with a pair of thigh-high lilac suede boots, in another nod to Prince, and a pearl necklace with teardrop-shaped gems. It’s clear that she goes the extra mile when it comes to paying honoring her heroes.