In 2024, the Gladiator sequel was released, 24 years after the original. While the Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and Denzel Washington combination was a Hollywood dream team, the Gladiator II ensemble fashion girlies deserved was comprised of three other titans: Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Pink.

This concept started in 2004, ahead of Super Bowl XXXVIII, which saw the New England Patriots play (and win) against the Carolina Panthers. Though the match was riveting, one ad in particular altered pop culture history so much that it’s still talked about today — and it didn’t even air during the Big Game. (The commercial, which Rolling Stone refers to as “The Mandela Effect of 2004,” actually premiered at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square around one week prior.)

Set in ancient Rome, Bey, Brit, and Pink played three gladiators who were supposed to fight each other in the grand Colosseum to entertain the emperor (played by Enrique Iglesias). Instead, the trio teamed up and sang Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” hyping the crowd to join in. As the cheers and stomps grew louder and more powerful, the emperor’s Pepsi-filled cooler fell to the ground, revealing the women’s plan all along: to each pop open a can.

It was iconic, to be sure. But two decades later, all this fashion girlie can think about is the commercial’s spicy, lingerie-centric style, which was way ahead of its time.

Beyoncé’s Gilded Bra & Skirt Set

Years before the Super Bowl saw metallic breastplates (on Rihanna) or kooky bras (on Katy Perry), Bey and crew already debuted the bra-as-top look around the time of the sporting event.

The “16 Carriages” singer’s look was shipwreck-inspired. She wore a brown halter bra with a gilded metal web overlay with leafy details. Two more metallic plates sat atop each shoulder, resembling jewelry rather than armor.

YouTube

Her skirt, meanwhile, looked like it was made from a metallic net, akin to those fishermen use. It was cinched, low-rise-style, by a brown leather belt.

Bey’s accessory leaned further into the under-the-sea theme. Walking to the arena, she clutched a massive trident (like Poseidon or King Triton in The Little Mermaid). As for her jewelry, she wore a gilded headband and arm cuffs on each wrist and elbow.

YouTube

Britney’s Starry Bra Outfit

Similarly, Spears also wore a bra and mini. Unlike Bey’s, hers comprised of a brassiere made out of silver metal. It was embossed with a sun each in the center surrounded by a more intricate gold pattern. The metal contrasted sharply with the leather halter strap in a chocolate hue.

Her miniskirt, which hung low on her hips, followed the bra’s two-toned aesthetic. It featured a brown leather waistband and metal paillettes that resembled scales. Like Bey, she, too, wore a headband, and two arm cuffs — one on her wrist and one around her biceps, for an asymmetrical vibe.

YouTube

Pink’s Chainmail Bra

Pink, for her part, wore a strapless bra with a chainmail overlay. Whereas Spears’ and Bey’s tops featured halter bras, hers featured shoulder pad straps. She styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and a black band around her head.

YouTube

Naturally, the commercial went down in pop culture history — as well as in fashion’s.