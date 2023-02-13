Welcome to the Rihanna Bowl, ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems. After a long music hiatus, Rihanna finally returned to the stage — the Super Bowl halftime stage, no less. And during her highly-anticipated show, the “Cake” singer wore an all-red ensemble with a nippled breast plate.

During the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, where the Kansas City Chiefs played off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rihanna opened her set with “What’s My Name?” in a red custom jumpsuit by Loewe, which she left unbuttoned to show a red breast plate. The bodice was inspired by a similar breast plate with nipples from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection by Jonathan Anderson. The bold color made her stand out in a sea of backup dancers in white hooded jackets and pants.

While RiRi didn’t have any major outfit changes throughout her 13-minute set, Rihanna kept piling on accessories during her performance. Midway, she added matching red gloves by Alaïa. And towards the end of her performance, when she would be elevated for her final song “Diamonds,” the singer threw on a floor-length puffer coat also by Alaïa.

The singer opted for orange MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon Cross High Sneakers which likely helped her do her signature dance moves (read: her “Work” moves). Completing the outfit, which was styled by Jahleel Weaver, the Fenty Beauty founder matched her makeup to her look and topped it off with red lipstick.

Her set may have only been 13 minutes, but it was so worth the wait. Concert soon, Rih!

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images