No one is having a better February than Beyoncé. She kicked off the month by taking home three awards at the 67th annual Grammys, including her very first Album of the Year trophy for the country-inspired Cowboy Carter. The next day, she announced the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which she followed up with the launch of her latest fragrance, CÉ LUMIÈRE, shortly after.

Believe it or not, her month of impressive accomplishments doesn’t end there. On Feb. 20, Bey revealed that her haircare line, Cécred, will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty beginning in April. Fittingly, she shared the news in the most Beyoncé way possible: by referencing her own work while sporting a seriously spicy dress.

Beyoncé’s Cleavage-Baring Dress

Days after donning gold body paint and a metallic breastplate for CÉ LUMIÈRE, the Dreamgirls actor returned to Instagram to promote another one of her entrepreneurial ventures, Cécred. Only this time, she wasn’t dripping in gold.

In a Reel announcing the Ulta partnership, the mom-of-three sported an off-the-shoulder silk white dress with a Grecian silhouette. The satin garment, from Vivienne Westwood, featured a draped sweetheart neckline with a subtle V-shaped plunge that left her cleavage on full display.

The dress also boasted a corset bodice around the waist, creating a stark contrast between the loose cowl neck shape and the form-fitting silhouette.

Instagram/@beyonce

Her Look Had A Saucy Slit

Between the timeless design of the garment and the singer’s perfectly windswept hair, the ensemble was definitely giving classic old Hollywood vibes. But this Beyoncé we’re talking about, which means the dress wouldn’t be complete without a little spice, too.

Attached to the bodice was an elegant wrap skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit.

In the ad, Beyoncé lip-syncs to her 2014 hit collab “Feeling Myself” with Nicki Minaj. “World stop,” she says as the music cuts out, signaling to her team of hair and makeup artists to fix her glam. “Carry on,” she commands, before walking off-screen.

Cécred hits Ulta Beauty shelves on April 6, just in time for the inaugural show of the Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28.