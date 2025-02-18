When Beyoncé commits to something, she goes all the way. For her country-infused album Cowboy Carter, the singer wore plenty of Western wear: assless chaps, cowboy hats, and fur coats galore. For her 2022 dance album Renaissance, the theme was disco-inspired sequins, silver, and even more fur coats.

Beyoncé’s commitment doesn’t waver when it comes to her perfume line, as evidenced by her fragrance CÉ LUMIÈRE, which she unveiled on Instagram over the weekend. She went as far as painting herself gold for just a few seconds of her new commercial and matching the decadent metallic perfume bottle.

The rest of the campaign is just as golden as her 35 Grammy trophies, with Beyoncé putting a glamorous spin on lingerie, the classic attire for fragrance ads.

Beyoncé’s Metallic Breastplate

For her new perfume ad, Beyoncé covered herself in gold body paint and donned a metallic gold breastplate with a cropped hem and mock-neck collar. She paired it with a matching high-waisted skirt, which easily camouflaged with her paint job.

Instagram / Beyoncé

In true country fashion, Bey accessorized with a golden cowboy hat as a sly nod to Cowboy Carter and her newly announced tour for the album.

Beyoncé’s Golden Lingerie

Beyoncé turned to more traditional lingerie for her perfume campaign — but still made it her own. Once again embracing the metallic gold aesthetic, the star wore a silky golden cover-up, which was fitted to look like a bodysuit. The minidress featured padded cups, a cinched ribbon belt, and a lacy hem with garter belts draping from her waist.

Instagram / Beyoncé

Beyoncé handled her perfume bottle with care, showing off the shiny packaging with dramatic gold opera gloves. She completed her look with oversized bobble earrings that blended perfectly with her golden ensemble.