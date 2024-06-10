It seems like Beyoncé is finally taking a well deserved break from bringing back western fashion following the success of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which reached number one in the country genre. If anyone can popularize an unlikely trend — whether in music or in fashion — it’s Beyoncé.

The singer and songwriter has been getting a lot of attention recently for wearing backless chaps (just as she did for the album cover of Cowboy Carter). But in new photos, Beyoncé posted herself wearing an outfit that resonated with a different type of audience. She channeled Tik Tok’s ‘mob wife’ aesthetic that went viral earlier this year.

Married To The Mob

Beyoncé wore what seemed like a laidback denim and T-shirt outfit. But when I took a closer look I noticed her fur coat that was not-so-casual. The singer was rocking an $11,695 brown shearling coat from the brand Fear of God. I was seriously shocked by the hefty price tag. But I guess that’s what the whole “mob wife” trend is really about: an overt display of wealth and luxury (think Carmela Soprano).

The wide-leg jeans that she wore, also designer, retailed for $730. I’m sure that her lace-up platform boots weren’t cheap either... She accessorized with black sunglasses and a silver chain choker necklace around her neck. To finish it off, Beyoncé carried a denim purse to match her jeans.

Instagram/@beyonce 1 / 1

A Nod to Prince

The part of Beyoncé’s look that was a bit more attainable was her $92 Prince T-shirt. In a subtle nod, she wore the shirt on the late musician’s exact birthday. Her look reminded fans of the time that Beyoncé and Prince performed together during the 2004 Grammy Awards twenty years ago.

Beyoncé has never shied away from wearing a bold outfit and I loved that this one had a special meaning.

Shop Bey’s ‘Mob Wife’ Look

If you’re ready to drop some serious dough, you can shop Beyoncé’s latest look below.