When Beyoncé says “yee,” the world says “haw.” Just three days after releasing her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, the singer has already broken three different streaming records on Spotify and Amazon Music, continuing her history-making streak with the country-infused album.

Cowboy Carter is officially Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 and is the first country album to hold that title this year, as the streaming service announced on March 29.

On Amazon Music, Cowboy Carter has racked up the most first-day streams of any country album by a female artist, and more global first-day streams than any of Beyoncé’s previous albums, making it her biggest debut to date on the platform. “Wouldn’t expect anything less from the Queen *tips cowboy hat*,” the platform wrote on Instagram.

The singer’s momentum is just ramping up. While it’s only been three days, the album is projected to debut at the top spot of the Billboard 200, becoming the biggest debut of 2024 so far.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album cover. Beyoncé / Parkwood

Cowboy Carter features a whopping 27 songs, which are rooted in country music but incorporate elements of rock, funk, gospel, flamenco, house, and other genres. The album features a slew of both A-list and rising collaborators, including Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, and Willie Jones.

These new history-making achievements come weeks after “Texas Hold ‘Em,” one of Cowboy Carter's first singles, started breaking barriers. Beyoncé became the first Black female artist to reach number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. A week later, “Texas” topped the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first Black woman to do so with a country song.

Bey’s then-future Cowboy Carter collaborator Parton was one of the first to congratulate her on making history. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”