Beyoncé Forgot To Wear Pants While Seeing Michelle Williams On Broadway

Throughout her 27 years in the spotlight, Beyoncé has participated in her fair share of style trends. As a member of Destiny’s Child in the early 2000s, she would often walk the red carpet in crystal-embellished bralettes and low-waisted jeans alongside her fellow bandmates. After she embarked on her solo career, she kicked things up a notch with plunging statement gowns, naked dresses at the Met Gala, and plenty of cheeky bodysuits.

Given that she’s been able to stay on top of the trends for nearly 30 years, it should come as no surprise the mother-of-three was rocking the latest style craze to take the celebrity circuit by storm: the no-pants look.

Beyoncé’s Pantsless Moment

After a recent night out in New York City, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is the latest A-lister to forget to wear pants.

While attending the opening night of Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Nov. 21, Bey wore a heather gray overcoat with dramatic shoulder pads that could’ve served as a dress on its own. But the ‘fit didn’t stop there — layered underneath the jacket, the Dreamgirls actor sported a light gray sweater tucked into a matching pair of skivvies, because sure, why not.

The knitted undies boasted a high-waisted design and cut just below the hips.

To shield her exposed legs from the chilly November air, Beyoncé opted for a pair of gray suede knee-high boots to complete the look. She also accessorized with an unbranded baseball cap, and a pair of black oversized reading glasses.

The “Cuff It” songstress arrived at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre alongside bestie Kelly Rowland and mother Tina Knowles to support former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, who plays Viola Van Horn in the musical adaptation of the 1992 film.