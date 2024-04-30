When Beyoncé sang “I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress” in 2016’s “Formation,” she was probably talking about her Met Gala look from the year before. “Reckless,” however, is not an adjective fashion girls would use to describe the look — jaw-dropping, chic, and absolutely iconic would be more accurate.

Queen Bey has been a long-time attendee of the Vogue-run bash, owning the corresponding red carpet since 2008 in every matter of creation. No look of hers, however, rivals the impact she had walking up the steps of 2015’s soirée. In fact, her bejeweled custom gown lives (figuratively) in the Met Gala hall of fame to this day — and in the memories of fashion girls across the globe.

Beyoncé’s Bedazzled Gown

For most Met Gala attendees, the highly-anticipated soirée is the event of the day, month — even the year. But for Beyoncé, it’s just one more stop on an A-list itinerary. Before heading to the museum, she attended a fundraiser with former president Barack Obama and, consequently, ended up being the last to walk the Met steps.

The last-minute surprise appearance certainly got the internet buzzing — even more so after the world clocked her risqué dress. In collaboration with Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci, two duo interpreted the theme — “China: Through the Looking Glass” — as a bedazzled naked dress. Crafted in flesh-tone mesh, the floor-length creation was almost completely see-through, save for strategically-placed jewels and beadwork.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Though it wasn’t the first, nor the last naked dress to ascend the Met steps, there was something regal about the bejeweled look. It was utterly befitting of her Queen Bey moniker.

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Exaggerated Ponytail

Lest you forgot she’s the diva, Beyoncé added even more drama unto her already-yassified gown. She styled her hair in a high-high ponytail skewed intentionally to one side, curls hanging loosely. Her makeup, on the other hand, was glowy and natural-looking, with an exaggerated cat eye flick for good measure.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just A Low-Key Date Night

Naturally, she was accompanied by her forever Met Gala date, husband Jay-Z. Letting his wife shine, the rapper wore a simple double-breasted suit with a matching black bowtie. Together, they were the power couple of the evening.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Only six days ’till next year.