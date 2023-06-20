Anyone who’s been online in the last couple of months knows Beyoncé has been serving during her Renaissance World Tour. From her “Birth of Venus”-inspired surrealist Loewe jumpsuit to the “stomach hole” jumpsuit, her concert looks instantly achieve icon status.

Her performance in Amsterdam on Sunday, for example, was both headline-worthy and meaningful. To honor Juneteenth, Beyoncé exclusively wore Black designers. And one of them is, well, her.

She rocked an all-over sequin number in a trendy shade of Barbie pink from her famed label Ivy Park. Both glamorous and daring, the glitzy gown had a criss-cross halter neck that was punctuated by a keyhole cut-out. If that wasn’t spicy enough, the floor-length dress also showed major leg. Dual hip-high slits sliced open in front of the dress, revealing the skin below. All in all, the gown was a sparkly visual treat, especially under the glimmer of flashing lights.

The “CUFF IT” singer paired the dazzling dress with matching sequin opera gloves in the same zesty hue. From there, she threw on a dramatic fringed coat in a deep berry metallic shade (swipe for pics) — a topper befitting of a superstar. She threw on sparkly silver pointed pumps and sunnies to complete the dazzling look.

On Instagram, Beyoncé shared the inspiration behind the ‘fit. “I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era,” she wrote.

“I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

I believe this is why they invented the phrase “legends only.”