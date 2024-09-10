Beyoncé Wore A Plunging Dress & A Country Getup On Her GQ Cover

This ain’t Texas, but Beyoncé sure dresses like it is. Since the release of her country-inspired album Cowboy Carter in March, the singer has mastered the Western aesthetic, donning cowboy hats and bedazzled chaps aplenty. She continued the tradition on her new GQ magazine cover to promote her brand, SirDavis American Whisky.

For the cover story, published on Sept. 10, Beyoncé sports two different looks at once. Cowboy Bey helps paint a huge mural of Beyoncé in her most glamorous form, complete with platinum blonde hair as high as Dolly Parton’s.

Beyoncé’s GQ Cover

The singer wears a very elegant LBD (little black dress) designed by Miu Miu, with a plunging square neckline and fitted silhouette. She accessorized with a glass of her new SirDavis whisky and some eye-popping jewelry from Graff, including an emerald and diamond pendant necklace and a pair of diamond drop earrings.

GQ / Bryce Anderson

To the left (pun intended), Bey is painting in a Western-inspired getup. The star wore a white men’s T-shirt from Louis Vuitton with another plunging scoop neckline, tied at her midriff to make it into a crop top. She paired the simple tee with classic light-wash Levi’s jeans, likely a nod to her Cowboy Carter track “Levii’s Jeans,” belted with an oversized silver buckle.

She completed the country look with a white Stetson cowboy hat and a pair of black leather boots from Maison Margiela.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Looks

Bey’s GQ cover is the latest addition to her Western-inspired wardrobe. In May, she put a country twist on a rather demure “groutfit” on Instagram, pairing a plain gray bodysuit with sparkly backless chaps and a matching cowboy hat. She completed the look with a gray fur coat, officially making the “groutfit” cool again.

On her last cover for W Magazine, Beyoncé upped the glam factor and made cowgirl attire chic. She wore an oversized Alexander McQueen ivory shearling coat — and not much else, save for a crisp white cowboy hat.

There’s no telling how Bey will expand her Western wardrobe next.