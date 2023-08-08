Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stage is 2023’s buzziest catwalk. Her range is undeniable — she’s worn everything from a nippled harness by Marine Serre to a Courrèges cut-out bodysuit and even rocked Barbiecore by her own label, Ivy Park. She also makes headlines for her twinning ‘fits with daughter Blue Ivy, who makes regular cameos on the tour.

Ensuring no two shows are the same, the 32-time Grammy winner has been surprising fans with a rotation of new costumes — and all of them have been out-of-this-world chic. One of her latest ensembles, however, was especially spicy: a glistening silver disco dress with a deep, plunging neckline.

The silver number, created by Paco Rabanne, was covered in the designer’s signature silver paillettes. Even when Beyoncé rocks a Hollywood-favorite trend — like the now-ubiquitous see-through dress — she does so in the high-fashion style fans have come to expect. Matching her beige bodysuit to her metallic ‘fit, her undergarment featured contrasting silver tubing along the seams.

Styled by Shiona Turini, Beyoncé’s accessories included black opera gloves with built-in silver-lacquered nails and thigh-high boots in the same inky fabric. To complete her sparkly ensemble, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer rocked slim crystal-encrusted sunnies.

Beyoncé is a big fan of the silver paillette-style dress. In fact, she wore a very similar gown (also by Paco Rabanne) to perform in Paris, albeit with a much longer hem.

I’m jealous of anyone who got to see this look IRL.