At Coachella earlier this year, rhinestone jeans made the desert sparkle. Celebs and influencers alike bedazzled their denim looks, wearing skirts equipped with gemstones and shorts with crystal fringe trimmings, among other glittery items. But while the trend was an easy festival favorite, it didn’t have much of an afterlife — until now.

On Thursday, Beyoncé officially co-signed the sparkly denim trend, basically sealing the style’s longevity. While out in Paris with her husband Jay-Z, the “CUFF IT” singer rocked a spicy version of the Canadian tuxedo. In a series of pics posted on main, the Ivy Park founder wore a cropped denim jacket with boxy shoulders and a plunging V neckline and lone button closure at the end. And much like her own dazzling star power, her top absolutely glistened: It was lined with massive crystals and another crystal-encrusted string hanging below.

Queen Bey paired the jacket with high-waisted jeans in the same denim wash with a slit on each thigh. Crystal sparklers also lined each cutout, ensuring she dazzled with every step. She finished off the look with black angular sunnies and a Louis Vuitton handbag and added a swipe of red lipstick.

She really is that girl.