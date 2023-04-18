It seems like everyone at Coachella 2023 took a page out of Taylor Swift’s Midnights playbook, dressing in all-denim ‘fits that were utterly “Bejeweled.” Swift herself stepped out in a pair of Area jeans equipped with a crystal-embellished butterfly cut-out, and the pair sold out within a day.

It should come as no surprise that when the festival hit a week later, the dazzling denim look had already became a trend. Countless attendees adopted the style at the three-day music festival, cementing the look in the fashion zeitgeist.

A far cry from the Coachella ensembles of yore — which often included eye-popping neon, billowy frocks, and the ubiquitous flower crown — this subtle, but sparkly, denim trend features strategically placed rhinestones. It’s the perfect balance of casual and glitz — essentially, the festival fashion ethos personified.

OG fashion influencer Aimee Song, for example, donned a jean skirt with dangling crystal trim at the hem — a move that undeniably glammed-up her low-key ‘fit. Meanwhile, “telepatía” singer Kali Uchis performed her Coachella set in a denim-on-denim look, covered in crystals and blue jean butterflies. Other festival-goers wore similar iterations — some in crystalized patterns, others dripping with sparkling fringe (a festival favorite).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steven Simione/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Steven Simione/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though these crystal encrusted ‘fits are festival-appropriate, the trend will undoubtedly continue throughout the summer. Rhinestones are cropping up on denim staples across the board: there’s baggy jeans and shorts, of course, but also boots, bags, and beyond. Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American even released a full line of embellished pieces, called Diamond Life.

Ahead, shop the best picks for all of the above.

A dark indigo wash serves as the perfect backdrop for the smattering of crystals tacked onto the hemline of these jeans, giving the illusion of a starry night.

You can’t go wrong with fringed rhinestone shorts, an easy Coachella choice.

Rhinestones for fall? Absolutely. This rhinestone fringe jacket will last you all the way through the colder months.

Dazzle any room you walk into with these crystal-equipped boots.

A simple criss-cross rhinestone pattern is a no-fuss take on the trend.

Consider a blinged-out bag for a glitzy addition to your accessory collection. Throw on whenever you need a little extra *sparkle*.

Jeans have literally never looked so good.