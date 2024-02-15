Valentine’s Day for normies includes a pretty standard dress code; Typically, it involves a pink or red base, a smattering of heart-shaped accessories, and for those inclined, a pair of strappy heels. And with dozens of magazine articles as proof, this combination is a Feb. 14 staple for a reason.

Beyoncé, as everyone knows, doesn’t abide by the norms set by mere mortals. Instead, she elevated Valentine’s Day dressing by about five notches, adding a nod to her new country aesthetic, no less.

Beyoncé’s Western Valentine’s Look

For those wanting to inject a dose of spice to their love day ’fit, look to the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer who made lingerie the focal point of her Valentine’s Day ensemble. She wore a see-through gown with a bustier-style top and a semi-mermaid skirt.

Taking inspiration from the most decadent of underwear drawers, Beyoncé’s gown was made of noir lace and covered in polka dots. It served as the perfect gauzy foreground for her undergarments beneath. She completed the look with a black leather belt cinched and sheer opera gloves, also in black.

The Beyhive, however, is most excited about one particular accessory: her cowboy hat. On Sunday, Feb. 10, Beyoncé released two new country songs and announced an entirely new album. While she hasn’t confirmed the new album’s genre, fans are speculating it’s wholly country.

Her cowboy hat — a fixture in her closet, as of late — is a step in that direction. Her V Day hat, in particular, featured a matching black veil, which added yet another layer of drama to her look.

Another Cowboy-Coded V Day Look

The “16 Carriages” diva posted a second look on Valentines, showing off another lacy black dress. This version had a micro mini hemline and glimmering, beaded embellishments.

This, too, had stark Western influences. Her not-so-subtle nods included: a turquoise bolo tie, a black cowboy hat, and gold spurs on her thigh-high boots.

It’s giving “Texas Hold ’Em.”