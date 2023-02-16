Whether you’re a Belieber or not, it’s difficult to deny that Hailey Bieber and her hubby Justin are serious couple goals. When Justin isn’t serenading her during his concerts, the two are posting PDA on main and jetting off on romantic getaways. That being said, it’s no surprise that Valentine’s Day was a big day for the husband and wife, one that included flowers, puppies, and a spicy date night ensemble.

On Wednesday (the day after Valentine’s Day), Hailey shared photos from the day before, captioning her post, “day 4 lovers.” The Rhode Skin founder shared a romantic photo dump, which included a large bouquet of flowers, a snap of their Yorkie Piggy Lou, and her red-hot date night outfit.

Bieber turned out for V Day, in a red polka-dot mini dress that perfectly replicated the holiday’s kitschy-cute feel. The strapless, mini dress featured huge bows across the front and midriff-baring cut-outs. For a touch of cool-girl edge, the entrepreneur topped it off with an oversize leather jacket (Justin’s, perhaps?) and strappy heels, also in red.

The model kept her bob haircut sleek and straight, then went for her signature dewy (AKA glazed donut) beauty look. To match the spicy dress, Bieber swiped on an extra glossy red lip. Never one to miss an opportunity to show how much she loves her man, Hailey wore a glitzy accessory dedicated to her husband: a gold chain necklace with his initials — JDB, for Justin Drew Bieber — in dazzling diamonds.

Now, that’s how to do date night.