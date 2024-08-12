Guessing Charli XCX’s underwear color is a theme in her single “Guess.” To save listeners time, Billie Eilish, who features on the track, took the guesswork out of predicting hers.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the “bad guy” crooner teased her performance at the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony with a photo on main. In it, she wore an ensemble that showed a sliver of her underpinnings. And unlike the lingerie she lyrically namechecks, aka Charli’s “lacy black pair with the little bows,” her chosen pair was its polar opposite. Behold, Eilish’s take on the “exposed undies” trend.

Billie’s Exposed Boxers ’Fit

After an exciting Olympics run, the Games are finally over. Naturally, they tapped some entertainment heavyweights to close the show — Eilish included. To tease the milestone in her career, the “Birds of a Feather” singer wore a look that was decidedly sports-adjacent.

She wore a jersey, the quintessential athlete’s uniform, and made it chic by layering the yellow piece over a chunky white sweatshirt. Eilish piled on the layers with multiple plaid bottoms stacked one atop the other.

The outermost tier was a pair of black and gray bermuda shorts slung atop another pair — Burberry, this time, featuring the brand’s iconic tartan. The plaid extravaganza didn’t end there. She wore her last waistband-peering piece: her plaid underwear. It was a kooky take on the “exposed undies” trend sweeping Hollywood.

Eilish has always marched to the beat of her own drum, especially when it comes to fashion. For instance, while the biggest style stars have freed nip, her take on the trend was tongue-in-cheek. Instead of actually flaunting nip under sheer designer confections, she wore a shirt with a nip-baring print.

Her exposed undies turn was no different. Even if the entirety of Hollywood flaunts their thongs and G-strings, best believe Eilish will wear whatever’s in alignment with her tomboy grudge style ethos.

Her Team USA Look

Unlike the opening ceremony, which saw the performers singing live from the French capital, the closing ceremony livestreamed performances from California. It was only fitting, therefore, that Eilish’s ensemble was USA-coded.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Grammy winner donned a white polo shirt from Ralph Lauren with a USA flag patch tacked onto one sleeve and cargo pants also boasting a “USA” patch. Meanwhile, she kept the red, white, and blue theme going with multi-colored tartan socks and striped Portland Beavers baseball cap.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

