Billie Eilish is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of fashion, often blending edgy, oversize pieces with unexpected feminine touches. Recently, the superstar made waves by wearing an item most of us thought had been left behind in the early 2000s: lacy biker shorts. But if anyone can make the cheugy trend look cool, it’s Billie.

While on tour in Quebec, Eilish gave the once-outdated look — which she reportedly said was giving her an “awful wedgie” — a modern twist by pairing the shorts with chunky sneakers, an oversize red jersey, and her signature bold accessories. It’s a look only she could pull off, combining comfort with a dash of nostalgia.

Billie’s Lacy Bike Shorts Revival

It’s not the first time Eilish has embraced retro trends — she’s known for wearing oversize clothing that nod to the past — and for this go-around, her bike shorts’ delicate lace lent a soft, unexpected element to her otherwise tough-girl aesthetic. The result? A bold, carefree look that felt both nostalgic and of the moment.

Styling Lacy Biker Shorts Like Billie

If you’re ready to hop on the lacy biker shorts trend, now’s the time. Whether you dress them up with a crop top or go casual with an oversize tee or jersey, a la Eilish, the look is an ideal blend of comfort and style — and the lingerie-like detail will dress up and elevate any ensemble.

Thanks to Eilish, it’s safe to say this throwback trend is here to stay.