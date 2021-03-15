Billie Eilish's Tiger Print Grammys Set Matches Her Nails & Face Mask

You’re already used to seeing her in matching outfits, but Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2021 tiger print set matches everything from her nails to her face mask and ‘90s-style bucket hat. The “Everything I Wanted” singer, who has already won one award, donned what has become her signature red carpet style with her coordinating top and bottom, and this year it’s a pale pink and gray tiger print — by Gucci — which extends to every other part of her look.

For the awards show, the singer — who performed her latest single at the beginning of the event — wore a Gucci jacquard button-down and pant combination with beaded detailing over the floral, tiger stripe-inspired print with a gold statement flower pin clasped at the neckline. That coordinated with her golden buttons at the end of her sleeves, which then revealed her also matching fingerless gloves and nail extensions with the very same pink and gray print. To add to the matching getup, Eilish wore a bucket hat and protective face mask for a fully synchronized ensemble — which is very much her style. (You know it’s 2021 when celebrities are coordinating their face masks with their red carpet looks.)

For her beauty look, Eilish stuck to her other signatures: strong, fluffy brows and bold, lengthy lashes. Most notably, of course, were the singer’s neon green roots that faded into her dark hair beneath her hat. Later in the night, during her performance, Eilish covered her bright roots with a black and green crystal beaded headpiece.