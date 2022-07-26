Fun, bright manicures are at an all-time high and there’s no lack of mani inspiration to go around. While going to get your nails done is always a fun activity (treat yourself!), we highly recommend trying at at-home manicure — the latest colors, finishes, and technologies (hi, press-ons!) make it easier than ever to DIY your nails without leaving your couch.

The sheer number of nail polish brands to choose from can be overwhelming, but we’ve rounded up some nail polish and press-on brands that will give you the insta-worthy mani. Even better, all these brands are BIPOC-owned and the founders come from a diverse array of communities. Actively choosing to buy from brands created by BIPOC people is a simple way to support minority-owned businesses, so feel free to purchase with abandon.

Here are 10 BIPOC-owned nail brands to try out ASAP.

TENX Spice Girl The Editorial Nail $110 See on The Editorial Nail Curated by New York-based celebrity nail artist Gracie J aka @theeditorialnail, TENX is the go-to press-on nail brand if you’re looking for a chic editorial look. Check out the site for a variety of colorful and graphic nail designs — she does custom designs, too.

People of Color Beauty Abuela People of Color Beauty $12 See on People of Color Beauty People of Color Beauty was founded by Jacqueline Carrington, who created the brand after reflecting on her lifelong struggle to find nail polish colors that were created with brown skin tones in mind. After giving up on nail polish entirely, her daughter started to come home from her grandmother’s house with her nails painted — which inspired Carrington to launch People of Color Beauty. The brand produces a variety of colors and sheens that reflect and flatter deeper skin tones.

Pear Nova One Piece Wonder - Classic Lacquer Pear Nova $13.50 See on Pear Nova Pear Nova began from founder Rachel James’s love of art and style. The brand has a goal of creating a luxury product that is healthy for your nails, with shades that can cater to a diverse array of skin tones.

JINsoon Birdie JINsoon $18 See on JINsoon JINsoon was founded by top runway nail artist and nail spa founder, Jin Soon Choi. The brand is known for its large shade range inspired by Jin’s runway work and are meant to flatter all skin tones. The polish is also non-toxic and long-lasting.

Glamnetic Confetti Glamnetic $14.99 See on Glamnetic Glamnetic began with Ann McFerran. After immigrating to from Thailand at seven years old, McFerran went to UCLA as a pre-med major but felt that the creative aspect of her life was missing. She started with Glamnetic magnetic lashes and expanded to press-on nails, eventually building a multi-million dollar business.

Bettina Cosmetics Lotus Bettina Cosmetics $3.50 See on Bettina Cosmetics Bettina Cosmetics is a woman and Latinx-owned brand influenced by Latinx diversity. The vegan and cruelty-free brand sells a variety of colors at an affordable price.

Pintá Beauty Chillin Pintá $12.99 See on Pintá Beauty Nilmarí Santini-Santiago is the founder of nail polish brand Pintá. The brand sells polishes, nail care products, and nail art tools. The brand’s mission statement is set around empowering Latiná women.

Cirque Colors Fizzy Lifting Drink Cirque Colors $14 See on Cirque Colors Cirque Colors, founded by Annie Pham, creates non-toxic nail polishes in various colors to encourage creativity and artistic expression. For Cirque Colors, sitting down to paint your nails allows for reflection and a break from the stress-inducing moments in life.

Habit Cosmetics Non-Toxic + Vegan Nail Polish in 53 Daisy Chain Habit Cosmetics $18 See on Habit Cosmetics Aja Frierson founded Habit Cosmetics after seeing clean beauty brands lacking in certain areas. She focused on creating a nail polish that was non-toxic and vegan, multitasking formulas, sustainable packaging, and trendy colors that catered to all skin tones.

Triple O Nail Polish Bono Triple O Polish $11 See on OOO Polish Triple O’s mission statement is all about diversifying nail care. Founder Symantha Wechie-Onyechi takes inspiration from pre-colonial Africa when naming her polishes. Through this, Wechie-Onyechi hopes to shed light on untold stories about the empires of Africa.

Shop minority-owned businesses to contribute to your epic DIY mani!