Beauty
8 Black Eyeshadow Looks That'll Amp Up The Drama This Season
A smoky eye isn't your only option.
Wearing black eyeshadow may feel about as difficult to navigate as a perfect winged eyeliner. Applying the bold pigment can result in full-on raccoon eyes or it can coat your entire face with eyeshadow fall-out — so it isn't exactly a breeze. But these actually easy-to-achieve black eyeshadow looks from makeup pros make the style much less stressful.
If you're scratching your head wondering what black eyeshadow looks exist besides a smoky eye, rest assured: There are a slew of more subtle ways to incorporate the dark pigment into your glow-up. From creating a base color to layering with lighter shades — or even turning to eyeliner as a form of black eyeshadow — the color is actually pretty versatile.
Bustle spoke with top makeup artists, including Sephora beauty director Myiesha Sewell and celebrity makeup artist Robert Sesnek, for their tips on rocking the boldest eyeshadow out there. If you're ready to try black eyeshadow looks on your own, check out these eight expert-approved dark makeup looks.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.