If you missed out on the last Sephora sale there is no need to worry. On November 22, Sephora is launching Cyber Week — and this sale is ramping up to be just as good if you’re looking for Black Friday 2021 beauty deals.

Starting on Monday you can shop exclusive deals from brands like Tarte, Kiehl’s, and Beautyblender. Urban Decay recently announced that it is also offering some great deals on its cult classics at Sephora, where you can get the Perversion and Lash Freak Mascara for just $10 and the NAKED3 for 50 perfect off from 11/22-11/28 and the NAKED Honey for 50 percent off from 11/29-12/1. As an added bonus, you can find select products discounted at 50 percent off during Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

While the complete list of brands that will be on sale hasn’t been released yet, you kind of know what to expect if you shopped last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2020, shoppers found $20 Anastasia Beverly Hill Glow Kits and dpHUE's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse for just $17.50. Other fan favorites from skin and makeup essentials were also found at cheaper prices, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals out there.

So keep this bookmarked for when it is updated with a more extensive list of what you can buy. (You can also check sephora.com for more specifics). In the meantime, scroll through some Sephora faves and get started on that wish list. It’s always best to be prepared early — the holidays always tend to creep up before you know it.

