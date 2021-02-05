We’re in the depths of our third UK lockdown and it’s still winter. So if you have a bit of spare cash, treating yourself to something that’ll brighten your day can’t be a bad idea. While investing in new jewellery with nowhere to wear it might seem counterintuitive, it’s a surefire way to brighten up your cosy at-home attire. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better time to treat yourself, your galentine’s, or a loved one to something special from these eight Black-owned jewellery brands in the UK.
Fans of all things sparkly will love these jewellery labels, which deserve all the shout outs. There are investment pieces from brands such as SoulVisionary and BAMI, as well as more affordable buys from DIXIEGRAZE and Omolola, to name but a few.
Whether you're in the market for a cool new pair of statement earrings, a gorgeous pendant necklace, or some stacking rings, I guarantee you will find something here to give your WFH looks a boost. Happy shopping!
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.