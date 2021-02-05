We’re in the depths of our third UK lockdown and it’s still winter. So if you have a bit of spare cash, treating yourself to something that’ll brighten your day can’t be a bad idea. While investing in new jewellery with nowhere to wear it might seem counterintuitive, it’s a surefire way to brighten up your cosy at-home attire. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better time to treat yourself, your galentine’s, or a loved one to something special from these eight Black-owned jewellery brands in the UK.

Fans of all things sparkly will love these jewellery labels, which deserve all the shout outs. There are investment pieces from brands such as SoulVisionary and BAMI, as well as more affordable buys from DIXIEGRAZE and Omolola, to name but a few.

Whether you're in the market for a cool new pair of statement earrings, a gorgeous pendant necklace, or some stacking rings, I guarantee you will find something here to give your WFH looks a boost. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

DIXIEGRAZE Founded by Hanna Olsen in 2013, DIXIEGRAZE started out as a hobby, and has grown into a successful, beloved brand. Olsen's wish in founding DIXIEGRAZE was to make quality jewellery affordable. There are so many cool pieces on her website, including empowering stacking necklaces and zodiac-inspired goodies. On my wish list: I AM Necklace, £30

SoulVisionary SoulVisionary's pieces are described as "wearable art," and honestly, I can't think of a more accurate description. The jewels are all handcrafted by Nyanda Yekwai, and are designed to be wear-forever pieces and keepsakes that are fully worth investing in. In particular, I love their rings. On my wish list: Heart Song ring, £275

Iṣura The word Iṣura (pronounced ish-urah) translates to "treasure" in the Nigerian language of Yoruba, and this brand truly is full of little treasures. The brand's pieces are inspired by Africa, and are made to be worn with pride. They have become most recognisable for their beautiful African outline pendants, which look great when worn alone, or stacked with other chains like their gorgeous Love Heart Medallion Pendant, which I've had on my wish list from day one. On my wish list: Love Heart Medallion Pendant, £14.99

BAMI BAMI BAMI is not just a jewellery brand, but also makes all sorts of accessories with a focus on chic leather pieces. Everything is super high quality so their jewellery is slightly more expensive, but these are beautiful investment pieces worth the extra £££. The signet rings, in particular, are magical. On my wish list: Leander 9ct Solid Yellow Gold Ring, £650

Marcia Vidal London-based Marcia Vidal makes pieces that use symbols to inspire and empower women. Its founder learnt about the art of silversmithing in India, and brought back her skills to the UK, creating pieces that are both wearable and stand-out. Not only is the jewellery is all gorgeous, 5% of all profits go to Help Refugees. On my wish list: Small Vermeil Gold Wrap Hoop Earrings, £60.00

MAMATER Named after a play on the French words for 'Mother Earth,' MAMATER was founded by Marilyne Kekeli in 2018. With a high powered job, Kekeli was looking for jewellery pieces that stood out, and could see her through from the boardroom to the after-work cocktail party. After struggling to find them, she created her own. This small but perfectly formed line is all about making a statement. On my wish list: Elaheh Baroque Pearl Necklace, £90.00

Omolola Created by three siblings, Omolola pays homage to West African artistry and cultures with its beautiful pieces. From its Africa Map Range to the cool Black Girl Magic hoop earrings, this brand is all about wearing your heritage with pride and embracing the power that's uniquely yours. On my wish list: Diarra necklace, £21.99