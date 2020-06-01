44 Black-Owned Businesses To Support In The UK

"How do I help?" — it's a question that's been circulating widely on social media in recent times. It's a welcome one. As people in the U.S. continue to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality, there have been calls to find ways to support black lives in the UK too. Support can include donating to charities and anti-racism organisations, committing to educating yourself on racial injustice, and buying from Black small business owners. To help with the latter, I've compiled a list of Black-owned businesses to support in the UK.

Efforts to support Black businesses gained some high profile support this week from beauty-favourite Glossier. Per the Business of Fashion, the beauty brand has pledged to donate "$500,000 to organisations focused on combating racial injustice and allocate a further $500,000 in grants to support black-owned beauty businesses". For those of us with smaller bank balances, buying items from Black business owners can be just as effective. Plus, you get some incredible items out of it too. From books to beauty, enjoy this lengthy list of fantastic brands to add to your digital shopping list. And once you've finished our list of Black businesses to support, there are other resources online where you can discover more.

Hair & Beauty

For years, mainstream beauty brands failed to cater for Black skin tones and hair types. Many still don't. But Black-British-owned beauty brands have been creating wide shade-ranges and inclusive product lines since before it became trend.

Bouclème

Made in the UK, dominating the haircare cabinets of curly-haired women everywhere is afro and curly hair brand Bouclème. Try the curl conditioner, your thirsty hair will thank you.

79 Luxe

This brand specialises in “serious skincare for the body”. 79 Luxe’s balm and body oil has legions of fans.

Beauty Stack

Following up her pioneering brand WAH Nails, CEO and entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid spotted a gap in the industry and developed new technology Beauty Stack to make it easier to book beauty appointments online.

A Complexion Company

A Complexion Company creates clean beauty solutions for women of colour. Inspired by African-native holistic practices passed down through generations, they make skincare products that are plant-based, free from parabens, sulfates, fillers, fragrance, and dyes.

Rad Swan

Blogger-turned-entrepreneur, Freddie Harrel, teases a summer 2020 launch for her conscious beauty and hair brand Rad Swan. Featuring ethical hair extensions, Harrel raised £1.2 million for her new venture "built for the global diaspora."

Holy Curls

London-born brand Holy Curls is on a mission to inspire curly-heads “the world over”. They promise hair-care free from nasty chemicals and “only use ingredients that groove well with curls.”

UOMA Beauty

Uoma Beauty was created by Nigerian born, London and LA based beauty industry executive Sharon Chuter. The brand's aim is "to redefine the rules of inclusivity and diversity" in the industry. Its foundations are among its most popular products.

Skin Gourmet

When it comes to feeding your skin, it’s better to go gourmet. Using ingredients sustainably-sourced from Ghana, the brand’s handmade products are good enough to eat.

Dizziack

Hooray for vegan, sulphate free, haircare made in the UK.

Liha Beauty

Featuring shea butter and oils handmade in Hackney, Liha is a conscious skincare brand with a "mix of natural African roots and a quintessentially British attitude."

Anita Grant

Feed your skin and your curls with natural products from Anita Grant.

Afrocenchix

Nourish your tresses with natural and organic hair products by Afrocenchix. The British beauty brand is the first afro hair care brand to go on sale in Holland & Barrett and has a variety of sets to help you with your hair care routine.

The Afro Hair and Skin Company

This brand's 'Perfectly Balanced' facial oil was recommended in Vogue as the best facial oil for people of colour. The Afro Hair and Skin company also have a solid range of hair and skincare products to indulge in.

Antidote Street

Antidote Street is "on a mission to help you choose the best routine and products that work for your texture" and curate the very best products for textured hair so you can shop easy breezy.

Books

The publishing and literary world is slowly but surely passing the mic to Black writers in both fiction and non-fiction genres, allowing new ideas, stories and voices into the forefront. And, although not technically businesses, buying books written by Black people is an excellent way to show your support for them and learn from them.

I Am Not Your Baby Mother by Candice Brathwaite

Parenting blogger and author Candice Brathwaite explores the complexities and joys of Black motherhood in her debut book.

Brit-ish by Afua Hirsh

The Sunday Times bestseller that reveals "the uncomfortable truth about race and identity in Britain today."

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

As a young, Black, millennial woman, I couldn't help but see myself in protagonist Queenie. It follows a Black 26 year-old journalist navigating breaking up with her (white) boyfriend, mental health, race, consent, friendships, and more.

Don’t Touch My Hair by Emma Dabiri

Black women's hair is political — there's no two ways about it. Don't Touch My Hair was written by Irish-Nigerian author, academic, and broadcaster, Emma Dabiri. As author Bernardine Evaristo writes, it's "a scintillating, intellectual investigation into black women and the very serious business of our hair."

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

In 2019, Bernardine Evaristo became the first Black woman to win the Booker prize for her novel Girl, Woman, Other. Find a bookshelf without it. Go on, try.

Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

It's an award-winning book which has been described as "essential" reading and sparked national conversation when it was released in 2015. As described by Waterstones, it is "a searing, illuminating, absolutely necessary exploration of what it is to be a person of colour in Britain today." The author Eddo-Lodge has asked those buying the book to match the amount they paid for it with a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund which is helping to support those protesting police brutality in the U.S. state.

I Will Not Be Erased by gal-dem writers

From the women and non-binary people of colour who brought us ground-breaking publication gal-dem, I Will Not Be Erased features stories about growing up as people of colour.

Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible by Elizabeth Uviebinené and Yomi Adegoke

With help on navigating university, careers and dating from prominent Black British women, writers Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené have created a must-read guide.

Fashion & Lifestyle

The fashion industry has a long and complex relationship with race. Whether it's the need to diversify its runways, celebrate burgeoning Black fashion talent, or identify biases within the industry, it still has a way to go.

In the meantime, here are some small Black fashion companies to support.

Yard + Parish

Want more black-owned brands from the UK and beyond? Yard + Parish is a portal for independent brands run buy people from the African and Caribbean Diaspora. Founded by London-based Toronto natives Samantha Newell and Alesha Bailey, it features sustainable, fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

Lapp The Brand

Supermodel/entrepreneur Leomie Anderson created her athleisure brand LAPP for young women with hopes to "represent not only their style but their issues."

Kai Collective by Fisayo Longe

London-based womenswear designer Fisayo Longe is a woman after my own heart. Longe's brand Kai Collective, provides us with "attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics."

Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin is a reminder to the industry that there's more than one shade of nude. It sells gorgeous collections of hosiery and lingerie designed to compliment Black skin tones.

Sika Designs

Womenswear brand inspired by the rich culture of – and fabrics from – of West Africa.

The Underargument

A lingerie company that celebrates what lies beneath every woman’s clothing. Founded by Maïna Cisse, the inclusive collections follow particular themes of activism, with the brand describing itself as “against conforming”, “against sexism" and “against stereotypes.”

Kemi Telford

London-based Kemi Telford creates beautiful and sustainable womenswear that “tells the whole world: look at me, I’m fabulous.”

Affandjam

This London-based sustainable brand make hand-painted wearable art.

Meme Gold

Manchester-based designer and performer Meme handmakes sexy one-of-a-kind pieces. Currently, 10% of profits are donated to Black Minds Matter UK.

Chelsea Bravo

Artistically designed contemporary clothing by Chelsea Bravo.

Duru Olowu

From dressing Solange to Michelle Obama, London-based fashion designer Duro Olowu is in a league of his own.

Classles

Classles is a private membership service that gives global access to designer sample sales. Do note there is a membership limit of 500 people at all times.

Revival London

Founded by thrift queen Rosette Damilola Ale, Revival London specialises in redesigning reclaimed textiles and reworking denim.

Our Lovely Goods

This family-run business deals in handcrafted natural wax candles and botanical skincare made by talented artisans in Nigeria.

Not Just Another Store

Based in London's Shoreditch, Not Just Another Store curates the best in contemporary menswear, womenswear and lifestyle brands.

Luxe Reloaded

Founded by Nigerian fashion stylist and ex pipeline engineer Mariam Aduke Abass, Luxe Reloaded is the sustainable platform for pre-owned luxury goods, and the easiest way to give new life to designer clothing and accessories and limit waste.

Interiors & lifestyle

Interiors and plants have received a millennial embrace over the last few years. These Black-owned home and lifestyle businesses have sourced their items from Peckham to Nigeria.

House of Kato

Run by Ugandan-British couple Haula and Daniel, House of Kato is an online house plant business. A God-send socially-distanced plant lovers. Based in London, together they are “aiming to promote a connection with nature within our urban homes”.

Bukky Baldwin

Manchester-based textile company making jewellery, bags, ceramics and textiles.

Wild Suga

Prints, postcards and colouring books for women.

Kitsch Noir

Greeting card company Kitsch Noir successfully represents “the love, joy and humour within the black British experience.” From birthdays to graduations, founder Cherelle’s designs are a joy.

Sarora Knots

Sara's passion for shopping sustainably and love of textiles translated into these functional designs all plant lovers will adore

The Letter Well

Find Pelumi Rae's beautiful calligraphy on prints and stationary

House of Zabbadi

This Etsy store celebrates West African fabrics, literature and art.

Prick

Prick is London’s first boutique dedicated exclusively to cacti and other succulents.

Mind the Cork

Dress up your prized cacti in cork pots and planters designed by Jenny Espirito Santo

L’Appartement by the Yard

This Peckham plant shop was set up green-fingered visual artists.

Wilde Jasmine Flowers

This London-based business also hosts a number of events and workshops, like flower pressing, terrarium making and wreath workshops.

La Basketery

Find stylish baskets and homeware from Tabara, a woman who is “weaving the world into a better place.”

Cookbooks

Black British people have supplied the UK with a rich and flavourful offering of Caribbean and African cuisine for years. With more time spent at home at the moment, what better time to broaden your culinary horizons?

Original Flava by Craig & Shaun McAnuff

It's hard to find households without this cookbook in the kitchen. Original Flava is founded by brothers Shaun and Craig who grew up with a love for their mum and grandmother's Jamaican cooking.

Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats

Youtuber and author Rachel Ama has been helping people discover a whole new world of vegan cooking featuring lots of plant-based Caribbean and African recipes.

Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen by Zoe Adjonyoh

Zoe Adjonyoh "want[s] to see a world as well acquainted with Jollof as they are with tacos." Her cookbook shares traditional Ghanian recipes with a little remix.

Hibiscus by Lopè Ariyo

Lopè Ariyo shares creative Nigerian-inspired recipes in recipe book Hibiscus. The 'plantain mash with ginger' is something I'll be trying for my dinner tonight.

