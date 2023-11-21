OG supermodel Heidi Klum has worn countless remarkable outfits over her professional tenure (Project Runway was practically a weekly televised catwalk). Her latest look, however, should be included in Klum’s Hall of Fame.

To attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas over the weekend, Klum threw on the sauciest possible ensemble, going pantsless and topless for the outing with her husband.

Heidi’s Risqué Racing Look

Like many racing enthusiasts (read: Rihanna), Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz landed in Las Vegas to witness the famed sports affair. While Klum may have been on the sidelines as an observer, her ’fit stole the show.

Leaning into the leather-clad theme, the Project Runway host wore a button-up leather shirt jacket — and nothing else. Klum intentionally left it open to highlight the lack of shirt underneath — a styling choice that revealed another missing garment: pants.

She rocked the no-pants trend that’s sweeping Hollywood, joining the ranks of pantsless devotees — Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber among them. In place of bottoms, she wore high-waist black undies — a saucy choice.

While most style stars pair the look with classic black tights or more playful, colored hosiery, Klum went the edgy route and wore her intimates over fishnet stockings. She further merchandised the look with even more grunge elements, including thigh-high leather boots, and black sunnies.

Kym Illman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She Carried Fashion’s Latest It Bag

The revealing trend isn’t the only buzzy style Klum harkened to; She also carried the Gucci Horsebit Chain, AKA the latest it bag.

Since its debut during the label’s Fall 2023 MFW show, the accessory has been spotted on the shoulders of today’s biggest tastemakers: Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Dakota Johnson. Now, the padded bag also has Klum’s approval.

F1 Is The New Fashion Week

Klum wasn’t the only chic attendee at the race, which attracted a star-studded audience. Lupita Nyong’o, for example, was also in attendance. She got the leather memo in a cherry red sleeveless vest and shorts.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another stylish attendee in leather? Paris Hilton. Like Klum, the Simple Life alum was decked out in all black: a leather jacket, flared leather pants, and a fitted top with an asymmetrical cut-out. She accessorized with fingerless gloves, a Chanel handbag, and sunnies.

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu/Getty Images

Race tracks are clearly the new catwalks.