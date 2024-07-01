On June 28, Blake Lively got all dressed up for dinner with her It Ends With Us castmates in downtown Manhattan. The actor, who stars in the August movie, used the Greenwich Village sidewalks as her personal runway — not unlike her Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, would have done.

Something else that Lively borrowed from Serena? Her Y2K style, which this time consisted of head-to-toe denim. Blair Waldorf would have approved.

Blake’s Y2K Denim Look

Lively wore a denim mini dress with silver-encrusted embellishments throughout — it doesn’t get more early aughts than that. She paired the mini with a longer duster coat, also made of denim material, to reimagine the classic Canadian tuxedo.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor accessorized with a Chanel crossbody bag with denim detailing. To take her Y2K aesthetic a step further, she added a chunky gold statement necklace, a bunch of gold rings, and a pair of dainty silver sandals.

She clearly isn’t afraid of mixing metals.

Her Denim-On-Denim Style

Lively has been out and about in New York City recently. Her latest outfit formula? A pair of jeans, chunky boots, and a neutral-toned jacket or cardigan. For accessories, she often keeps it simple with denim Chanel bags. Often, they’re larger, more boxy styles from the French house.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images 1 / 2

And last month, she attended a surprise screening of her new movie, wearing a white tank top and patchwork denim cutout jeans from Valentino.

At this point, I’m not surprised that she styled the jeans with a pair of denim pumps, these ones by Christian Louboutin.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Y2K is officially back, baby.