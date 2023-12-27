For fashion girls, undergoing fashion evolutions is routine. Some style supernovas, however, have their DNA down from the get-go and merely fine-tune along the way. One such star is Britney Spears.

Since she burst onto the scene in 1998, the “Toxic” singer adopted a risqué dress sense. She favored contentious numbers like sheer dresses, exposed bras, and whale tails, which became her trademark look in the early aughts. Unsurprisingly, the undies-peeking style experienced a groundswell, before succumbing to fashion oblivion as the decade closed.

Despite the trend’s demise, the Crossroads star leaned deeper into her affinity for thongs well over a decade later. When she walked the Billboard Music Awards pink carpet in 2016, she revived the look and put her skimpy underwear on display — trends be damned.

Britney’s Racy Little Black Dress

May 22, 2016 marked a big moment for the Princess of Pop. She received the Millennium Award at the award show and performed a medley of her hits to mark the prestigious honor. Naturally, the look she wore on the carpet also represented the culmination of her musical career — from a sartorial perspective.

Spears wore a micro dress so short, it very well could have been a blouse. With long sleeves, glittering embellishments, and a sweeping train, the intricate lace number packed a punch of drama that far exceeded its size. Subtle cross motifs across the bodice added a rock ‘n’ roll element to the revealing look.

Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spears merchandised with punky thigh-high cage boots and wore her blonde extensions styled messily. She kept the edgy theme throughout, rocking heavy eyeliner and the palest of pink lips.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guest Starring: Her Little Black Thong

Due to its lace-and-mesh fabrication, the Reem Acra creation was utterly see-through and fully flaunted Spears’ choice of undergarment: a black bra and matching lace thong.

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spears’ revealing ’fit came years before A-listers publicly baring undies became the norm in 2023, with Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat spearheading the scantily-clad revolution this time around.

Oops!...She Did It Again

This 2016 ensemble is a near-identical replica of another red carpet outfit she wore 15 years prior. Back in 2001, Spears attended the MTV VMAs and gave her most iconic performance of all time, thanks to an albino Burmese python. While the moment became pop culture canon, it was the preceding red carpet look Spears inadvertently recreated.

Earlier that night, the “Gimme More” singer wore another sheer, long-sleeve mini dress. Like her 2016 attire, it was also black, see-through, and fully displayed her coordinating undies.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Her 2001 look, however, had less of a bite. Instead of a thong, she wore briefs with slightly more coverage. It also didn’t have the same edgy elements; the lacy pattern, paired with her dainty sandals, felt more romantic than punk.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Paying tribute to your own fashion hall of fame? Iconic.