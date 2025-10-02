Blake Lively has come a long way since her Gossip Girl days. Nearly 13 years since wrapping the show, the actress is now a Hollywood powerhouse, and she’s even set to star in and produce the upcoming rom-com The Survival List. But Lively’s business ventures do not stop at the big screen — she also has two beverage lines: Betty Buzz and Betty Booze.

In a Sept. 30 Instagram post, Lively celebrated the launch of her canned cocktail brand’s new iced tea flavors with an event hosted by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. For the festivities, Lively opted for peekaboo lace co-ords that featured a “cheugy” detail — and it’s the kind of silhouette you might see on some Upper East Siders circa 2007.

Blake’s “Cheugy” Peplum

For the Betty Booze event, Lively wore a cherry red set from Elie Saab. The broderie-anglaise co-ords included a pair of wide-leg pants and a blouse with a plunging neckline. The top also featured one of the most controversial millennial trends: a peplum.

She finished off the peekaboo lace look with a strappy pair of heels in the same cherry red hue. In her caption, Lively noted that these shoes have been with her the early 2000s. She gave a cheeky shoutout to herself for “being a hoarder and keeping these gorgeous Chanel shoes since 2009.”

The actress accessorized her strawberry-coded look with a pair of turquoise earrings from the brand Maria Tash. She added a vintage oversized ring on her pinky finger.

Blake’s Statement Necklace

Lively’s millennial-coded style does not stop at peplum tops. Although statement necklaces might be considered “cheugy” by the masses, Serena Van Der Woodsen would beg to differ. And in a Sept. 29 Instagram photo dump, Lively seemed to take some inspiration from her iconic character’s jewelry box.

Lively shared snapshots of her family trip to Universal Resort Orlando in the carousel post, and she gave a close-up of her version of the statement necklace trend. Lively’s pearl charm necklace featured gold ornaments, inspired by astrology.

Upper East Siders, it looks like 2009 is here again.