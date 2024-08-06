Blake Lively is blooming — literally. During her whirlwind press tour for It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel, she’s been method dressing as Lily Bloom, her flower-loving character. She’s taken a rather maximalist approach to it, too, mixing *so* many flowery pieces in one ensemble she could practically rival botanical gardens.

Despite the intrinsic romance of flora, Lively’s looks weren’t all saccharine. Like the style star she is, she managed to diversify the range of her chosen patterns, edging them up in leather and making them risqué. Exhibit A: her recent co-ords that were notably missing lingerie.

Blake’s Braless Leather Co-Ords

Lively’s press tour looks are too many to count at this point. Each day, she (thankfully) inundates fans with several outfit changes. On Monday, Aug. 5, for example, she switched it up five times. One of them, however, was a total standout.

Keeping her look coordinated, the Gossip Girl alum wore a black set. On top, she wore an edgy leather biker jacket painted with colorful flowers and plants. She left the jacket unzipped to reveal nothing — no top, no bra — underneath. The daring style choice juxtaposed the delicate botanicals perfectly.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the jacket with leather Bermuda shorts — both from Dauphinette — which were also awash in different species of flora. She topped off her look with rhinestone-encrusted strappy heels, statement earrings, and a bloom-covered mani.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Other Bra-Centric Looks

It’s not typical for Lively to miss a clothing item — much less a bra — especially since she has an affinity for chicly flaunting undergarments. On the same day, she wore an embellished floral crop top from Versace that was completely see-through, which put her pink bra front and center. She paired the bra-centric top with bedazzled jeans that sat lower than her panties and expertly showed off the “Versace” waistband.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s been showing off her lingerie for months now. In June, for example, the actor wore a sheer mini with an exaggerated cinched waist. She left the bodice of her beaded dress completely open and practically turned her satin bra into an accessory.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s at it again.