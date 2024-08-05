Serena van der Woodsen is iconic. As the Upper East Side’s golden girl, the Gossip Girl character was one of the foremost style stars from the late 2000s to the early 2010s. Her perpetually best-dressed character also made a fashion megastar out of Blake Lively. In fact, the actor’s IRL aesthetic is so Serena-coded (i.e. head-turning glam) that it’s difficult to separate the art from the artist.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, however, Lively channeled a completely different UES icon: Blair Waldorf, Constance Billard’s Queen B and colored tights aficionado.

Blake’s Blair-Coded Colored Tights

These past few weeks, Lively has been in the thick of her It Ends With Us press tour. As is the trend among fashion’s brightest, she’s been method dressing as her floral-loving alter ego, Lily Bloom. Lively’s recent style ethos? Dressing as close to a garden as she possibly can.

One of her recent looks was a floral-on-floral explosion. She wore a sleeveless mini with a semi-cowl neckline. Save for its blanket of small red sequined blooms and red ladybugs, the piece was almost entirely sheer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It was her choice of accessory, however, that was downright Waldorfian. The daughter of a fashion designer, Blair had an impressive collection of colored hosiery — it was a crucial part of her style DNA.

Over the weekend, Lively dressed à la Serena’s best frenemy and wore tights in a butter yellow hue (one of the year’s biggest trends). To add a Lily Bloom touch, her pair was covered in yellow flowers that looked like stickers. Drilling down on the garden motif, it featured strawberries and yellow ladybugs. The entire ensemble was from Versace’s Resort 2025 collection.

The actor accessorized her look with tomato-red heels, a stack of bejeweled rings, and (surprise, surprise) statement floral earrings.

She’s In Her Waldorf Era

It wasn’t just the bright stockings that looked Blair-coded — the rest of Lively’s floral-heavy weekend wardrobe was v reminiscent of that of Leighton Meester’s former character.

Gossip Girl’s resident mean girl never met a floral pattern she didn’t like. And while Serena dabbled with the occasional flowery look, it was Blair who embraced all sorts of blooming styles. Even her wedding dress was a sheer blue number with tiny floral appliqués (much like Lively’s red dress).

On Monday, Aug. 5, Lively wore a blue floral skirt suit that could’ve been plucked straight out of Blair’s closet.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor wore another print-heavy set with a sleeveless top and pencil skirt. Again, the look easily could’ve been worn by Blair.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While her looks were so Blair, her golden waves were utterly Serena. The UES golden girl typically styled her hair in perfectly messy curls. Her mane has been so coveted, in fact, that Lively eventually launched a hair care line, Blake Brown, in July.

Whether you’re Team Blair or Team Serena, you can take style cues from both. Just ask Lively.