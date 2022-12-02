Bondi Sands’ Everyday Skincare Range Just Got Even Better

Although beauty trends come and go, from the high-shine of “donut glazed” complexions, sheen of “dewy dumpling” skin through to the flushed glow of TikTok’s “I’m Cold” trend, a glowing complexion never truly goes out of style. The name of the look may vary, but if there’s one thing beauty experts have agreed on this year, it was that 2022 skincare trends would follow a gentler, “less is more” approach when it came to maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

It’s a message Australian beauty brand Bondi Sands have taken into consideration with the latest additions to its Everyday Skincare Range which was created to deliver what they call “happy, healthy, real skin, everyday,” With over 10 years of experience when it comes to creating golden, glowing complexions, the brand has poured its skincare knowledge (along with a host of Australian natural botanicals and science backed ingredients) into the affordable range which now features five extra products designed to smooth, plump, hydrate, and brighten.

Every good skincare regime starts with a smooth, fresh cleanse and Bondi Sands Glow Dust Exfoliating Powder gently polishes with its powder-to-paste formula infused with brightening salicylic acid, papaya, and pineapple. The Melt Me Cleansing Balm melts away make-up, sunscreen, and impurities, whilst its formula featuring hydrating sea buckthorn oil, ceramides, and marine algae leaves skin sparkling clean and hydrated. When followed with the Plump It Up Peptide Serum, an infusion of peptides and collagen boost elasticity whilst firming skin for fraction of the cost of premium priced counterparts, whilst the Light & Dreamy Gel Moisturiser delivers that soft, hydrated, bouncy skin, with quenching watermelon water and hyaluronic acid.

Alongside Bondi Sand’s latest drops, there’s a whole host of other exciting beauty launches to have on your radar this week though. Keep scrolling to find out more.

