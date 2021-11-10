As the year comes to an end, so too will the use of harsh and drying skin care products and treatments. According to the dermatologists, beauty industry experts, and estheticians Bustle spoke with, the skin care trends of 2022 will follow a “less is more” approach, with people embracing gentler ingredients and fewer products in their routines. This also entails opting to repair and nourish the all-important skin barrier. Think: less potent exfoliating acids, more Vaseline (then finding your complexion’s happy medium).

While smart at-home skin care regimens aren’t going anywhere, 2022 also welcomes a slow return to the spa and dermatologist’s office, where chemical peels and microneedling will shift into new territories (including parts of the body). You’ll also see a boom in SPF products with added blue light protection, as well as the “skinification” of hair care — since your scalp deserves some TLC, too. Read on for seven skin care trends you can expect to see everywhere in the new year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

6 A “Less Is More’” Approach BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol + Olive Squalane Oil Booster Credo Beauty $10 See On Credo In line with supporting the skin barrier, experts are seeing peeled-back routines. “Clients are coming in more inflamed and irritated with thinning skin due to their overly aggressive routines of layering actives like vitamin C, retinol, and glycolic acid,” Safarti tells Bustle. “They have been doing way too much, and it’s definitely taking a toll on their skin.” Kristina Kitsos, R.N., aesthetic injector and skin care specialist, has noticed the same, predicting that people will use fewer products overall and perfect a more minimal beauty regimen. Her take? Use only the bare necessities — i.e. a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and SPF — and pick formulas based on your skin’s particular needs. This is where the importance of gentle ingredients comes in, such as bakuchiol, which Allenby recommends as a milder alternative to retinol if your skin’s on the sensitive side.

Experts:

Dr. Janet Allenby, M.D, board-certified dermatologist and RealSelf advisory board member

Dr. Renée Moran Medical Aesthetics and founder of RM Skincare

Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist

Shiri Sarfati, licensed esthetician

Kristina Kitsos, R.N., aesthetic injector and skin care specialist