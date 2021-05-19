This Dressy, 2000s-Inspired Collection Goes Up To Size 24

Life as a trailblazer isn’t always easy. Tabria Majors learned that early on in her career.

“My biggest hurdle as a Black model has been speaking up for myself,” Majors, 31, tells Bustle. “The first few years of modeling, I was always afraid to voice concerns I had on set, primarily because I was the only Black person in the room.”

Majors has since overcome those fears, however, to become one of the most in-demand faces in fashion. As the first Black curve model to be featured in Sports Illustrated, and someone who’s worked with brands like Forever 21, Target, Nike, Sephora, and Lane Bryant, the catwalker has unique insight into race relations in the style world — such as, for instance, the industry’s support of Black-owned businesses on the heels of last summer’s racial justice protests.

“The support has waned regarding companies backing Black-owned businesses, but I honestly didn’t expect it to go on for as long as it did,” she says. “Obviously, there’s more work to be done, especially regarding the internal workings of brands and their relationship with Black people, but I recognize their efforts.”

Majors has used her reach on social media to push for even more racial diversity as well as size inclusivity. These days, she’s also working on advocating for the latter by teaming up with popular e-tailer Boohoo on a new collection available in sizes 12 to 24.

“[Boohoo is] one of the few brands I’ve been able to shop at as a plus-size consumer, and I love the wide variety of options they offer,” she says.

The Boohoo x Tabria collection features 30 styles inspired by the 2000s, including corset silhouettes, coordinate sets, velour, ruched figure-hugging dresses, bodysuits, and psychedelic denim — all in springtime hues like pink, blue, and purple.

“The inspiration behind the collection was fun, interchangeable spring pieces that are effortless,” Majors says. “I wanted to curate items you could integrate with one another or wear as a set. It works well for all consumers, whether they meticulously curate their daily wardrobe or want something quick and on the go.”

She’s particularly fond of the purple trousers and matching blazer, a fashion-forward yet office-appropriate ensemble. “That’s such a statement look that you could style in a sophisticated manner with a pump and bold jewelry, or make it really casual with chunky sneakers and a bralette underneath,” Majors says.

Courtesy Boohoo

After a year of loungewear ruling everyone’s wardrobes, Majors’ goal was to offer dressier items that don’t require too much planning.

“I’m trying to get out of the habit of wearing sweats all the time,” she says. “They don’t look bad, but it’s becoming a bit redundant in my daily routine. I’m glad we kind of strayed away from that with this collection.”

When she needs to be put-together at the last minute, Majors tries to strike a balance between practical comfort and trendy elegance.

“[I go for] leggings, a mock neck tank, a blazer paired with a chunky necklace, and small hoop earrings,” she says. “It’s slightly elevated with a level of comfort. Looking good and feeling good are what I always strive for.”

