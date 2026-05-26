Bottega Veneta is the undisputed GOAT of supersize carryalls. The label is responsible for Kylie Jenner’s viral gigantic Hop and virtually every XL tote in Jacob Elordi’s collection. Now that the rest of the style set is finally playing catch-up on the Big Bag phenomenon, the Italian fashion house dropped a completely new design to covet. Everyone, meet Barbara.

Launched in mid-January as part of Louise Trotter’s debut Spring/Summer 2026 lineup, the structured tote is a master class in minimalism. It features a crisp, rectangular paneled body and sleek, tubular handles. The silhouette is so gloriously understated that without its signature Intrecciato weave, it could easily fly under the radar. That quiet-luxury vibe is exactly what style insiders like Bustle Fashion Market Director Jennifer Yee love to see in their carryalls.

“Bottega Veneta is always the epitome of luxe,” says Yee. “A woven bag from them is the ultimate symbol of beautiful taste and an eye for simplicity and chicness.”

“To have a tote that large, but also so luxurious, don’t you just want to own it and keep it forever?”

It’s those “casual and subtle” elements that make her so enthusiastic about the brand’s latest design: “To have a tote that large, but also so luxurious, don’t you just want to own it and keep it forever?”

Though all the color options are dream-worthy, Yee already has her top pick locked in. Even with a selection of classic neutrals like black, deep mahogany, and espresso — plus a trendy “Mineral” dusty blue — she is firmly on Team Butter Yellow, which is still a main-character shade this spring. “The pale yellow is reminiscent of mid-century vintage tones,” she says, “but on the Barbara tote, it feels so fresh and optimistic.”

To fit your specific daily haul, the Barbara comes in three roomy variations: medium, large, and maxi. It also features a detachable interior pouch and a hidden, branded mirror — aka thoughtful and highly practical bonuses. In an era dominated by Y2K reeditions, it’s refreshing to see a brand focus on an entirely new design. That’s the Bottega magic.