Butter yellow has been a trending color since 2023, when Louis Vuitton sent it down its Spring/Summer 2024 runway, igniting a new obsession. Though color trends typically wane, the pastel hue continues to be embraced by it girls everywhere — Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Elsa Hosk included. Now, the color has found its latest devotee in Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, March 4, the reality TV star launched new Kylie Cosmetics products, including new colorways of the Precision Pout Lip Liner and Lip Butter, that tapped into the trend. Naturally, both her props and her ‘fit were in the same palette.

Kylie’s Exposed-Bra Look

In the campaign, Jenner expertly combined two buzzy trends in one ensemble: butter yellow and the exposed-bra ensemble. The beauty mogul wore a sleeveless tank top with a neckline so low, it completely dipped past her chest, down to her ribs. The point, it seems, was to show off her choice of brassiere in its entirety: another silky butter yellow piece with a dainty scallop trim.

Keeping the monochromatic theme, she completed her attire with a fitted miniskirt that featured a certain translucence, making it appear as though it was either made from latex or nylon. Despite wearing three humble wardrobe staples, hers were all in different textures — a styling masterclass.

As for her “butter glam” beauty look, she kept her hair slicked back in a bun, and opted for a smoky eye with hints of pale yellow, pink blush, and a dark-lined lip.

Shop The Drops

Of course, the stars of the campaign were the new products, including the new Butter Cake shade of the Lip Butter ($21), which boasts a sheer warm finish. Meanwhile, the Precision Pout Lip Liner ($22) was reimagined in four new shades, including Cool Nude, Chill Brown, Moody Nude, and Something Greige. The brand also released the Lip Sculpt & Diffuse Brush ($22) to help get the perfect lined lips. Shoppers can also shop the set of three products for $56.

Happy shopping.