If you haven’t already noticed, 2022 is the year of the bob. Seriously, there’s a bob for everyone. If for whatever reason the Botticelli bob or bixie doesn’t seem like a good fit for you, why not try another bob cut that’s taking over all the social media feeds? Say hello to the boyfriend bob cut.

The boyfriend bob haircut, as celebrity hairstylist and founder of Andrew Fitzsimons Hair Andrew Fitzsimons explains to Bustle, is a sharp and blunt haircut that hits right at or below your jawline. There are no layers and it is pretty much a clean cut. Fitzsimons adds that this differs from other bobs in its square-like structure and it can be cut a bit shorter than the average bob. He says that the boyfriend bob ultimately frames your face in a more intentional way.

“This cut can be worn by anyone with any hair texture,” he says. “However, I do think it best suits those who prefer to wear a middle part, given its sharp, face-framing silhouette.” Celebrity hairstylist and owner of Deeper Than Hair salon Annagjid “Kee” Taylor agrees and loves this cut for summer, saying it gives a cute blockier twist on a classic ’60s look.

Both Fitzsimons and Taylor say that styling this cut is super easy. If you want to go the sleek and straight route, Taylor suggests using a hair serum (like the Deeper Than Hair Satin Shield Serum) to nourish and strengthen strands and protect hair from damage if you’re using any hot tools. Then use a flat iron to straighten out strands. Fitzsimons is a big fan of seeing this cut on wavy and naturally curly hair. To do this, he recommends simply using a texture spray like his Apres Sexe Texture Spray to add movement. This — like the other bobs that are trendy at the moment — can truly be styled in many different ways.

“I think that a bob is so versatile and can work for everyone, any hair type or texture, from straight to coily,” says Taylor. “Just use a bit of hair oil on the ends to keep the flyaways at bay.”