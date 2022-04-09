Fashion

15 Athleisure Brands That Are Great Alternatives To Lululemon

You’ll be aligned with these amazing options.

athleisure brands like lululemon
Nike / Girlfriend Collective
By Jamie Feldman

Athleisure owes a lot to Lululemon. Founded in Canada in 1998, it quickly became the untouchable activewear retail giant it is today. Referred to by some as the founders of the movement, the instantly recognizable brand led the way for many (many) others like it.

Today, the matching set is ubiquitous. Nearly every brand — activewear or not — has its own take on the trend. A push toward leggings-as-pants was only exacerbated by two plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more demand than ever for cute, comfortable clothing.

Of course, Lululemon, and brands like it, are so much more than leggings-makers these days. They’re treasure troves of clothing that span across the entire athleisure spectrum: from bras, to shorts, to tennis outfits, to parkas, and more.

And though Lululemon has its iconic, secret sale section, it’s hardly the only place to go to get your hands on a really great pair of leggings anymore. So, while you might remain forever true to your Aligns and Wunder Unders, there’s never been a better time to add a few other, equally amazing brands to your repertoire.

Ahead, 15 brands that are great alternatives to Lululemon.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective has made a major name for itself in the activewear space over the past few years. Made from recycled materials, it boasts a wide range of leggings, tops, jumpsuits, skorts, and more. Not to mention its (actually) inclusive size range.

2

Set Active

Beloved by TikTok’s big sister Tinx, Set Active is a small-but-mighty brand making super solid basics in a range of fun colors (like highlighter yellow).

3

Nike

Without risking stating the obvious, Nike is still a perfect option for activewear. And what might not be so obvious is the move toward more fashion-forward athleisure. Like this amazing, floral print jacket. Just do it, you know?

4

Thirdlove

I was just as surprised as you might be to see that one of my favorite lingerie brands also offers activewear. Yet lo and behold, it has an entire section. With a dedication to fit when it comes to bras, this is a safe bet for supportive wear.

5

Adidas

Adidas is the answer to our ’90s activewear dreams, not only thanks to its commitment to its famously comfortable activewear, but also its stylish offerings.

6

Solely Fit

I live for a metallic moment, like this one from Solely Fit. In addition to this chic set, the brand offers a range of fashion-forward bodysuits, leggings, and more.

7

Athleta

Athleta, GAP’s answer to Lululemon, has earned a cult-like following in its own right — and with good reason. The well made, size-inclusive brand has everything from work clothes, to swimwear, to leggings with pockets.

8

Roam Loud

Roam Loud lives up to its name with bold, bright colors and fun, patterned pieces. This cropped jacket is perfect for throwing on for a run.

9

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is always a safe bet when it comes to great activewear that looks good, too. I am especially into its exercise dress for summer, mostly thanks to the built-in shorts underneath.

10

Reprise

If you’ve ever wanted to try out plant-based activewear, Reprise is the way to do it. The size-inclusive brand is on a mission to “keep plastic off your body,” in the cutest way possible.

11

The North Face

If you’ve never considered The North Face for anything other than insanely warm jackets, you might want to reconsider. Its activewear section is filled with gems, perfect for achieving the logo-mania trend as of late.

12

EleVen by Venus Williams

Venus Williams’ activewear line is a one-stop shop for all things tennis and trendy, thanks to innovative silhouettes, pretty patterns, and more.

13

WellBeing + BeingWell

Revolve’s recent foray into activewear has yielded some fantastic results thanks to a muted pastel palette and adorable, everyday essentials.

14

Calvin Klein

If you find yourself reaching for your Calvins under your clothes, you might want to consider their outerwear, too. This compressed tank is a spring must-have.

15

Tier Activewear

Tier Activewear is here to declare that tie-dye is alive and well. But if the colorful look is not your vibe, it also has plenty of solid pieces that are fashionable and functional.