Athleisure owes a lot to Lululemon. Founded in Canada in 1998, it quickly became the untouchable activewear retail giant it is today. Referred to by some as the founders of the movement, the instantly recognizable brand led the way for many (many) others like it.

Today, the matching set is ubiquitous. Nearly every brand — activewear or not — has its own take on the trend. A push toward leggings-as-pants was only exacerbated by two plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more demand than ever for cute, comfortable clothing.

Of course, Lululemon, and brands like it, are so much more than leggings-makers these days. They’re treasure troves of clothing that span across the entire athleisure spectrum: from bras, to shorts, to tennis outfits, to parkas, and more.

And though Lululemon has its iconic, secret sale section, it’s hardly the only place to go to get your hands on a really great pair of leggings anymore. So, while you might remain forever true to your Aligns and Wunder Unders, there’s never been a better time to add a few other, equally amazing brands to your repertoire.

Ahead, 15 brands that are great alternatives to Lululemon.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Girlfriend Collective Black Bree One Shoulder Bra Girlfriend Collective Size XXS-6XL $42 See on Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective has made a major name for itself in the activewear space over the past few years. Made from recycled materials, it boasts a wide range of leggings, tops, jumpsuits, skorts, and more. Not to mention its (actually) inclusive size range.

2 Set Active Sportbody Bike Shorts Set Active Size XS-XL $64 $37.50 See on Set Active Beloved by TikTok’s big sister Tinx, Set Active is a small-but-mighty brand making super solid basics in a range of fun colors (like highlighter yellow).

3 Nike Sportswear Project Uphoria Women's Jacket Nike Size XS-2XL $110 See on Nike Without risking stating the obvious, Nike is still a perfect option for activewear. And what might not be so obvious is the move toward more fashion-forward athleisure. Like this amazing, floral print jacket. Just do it, you know?

4 Thirdlove Flex Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Thirdlove Size XS-3XL $55 See on Thirdlove I was just as surprised as you might be to see that one of my favorite lingerie brands also offers activewear. Yet lo and behold, it has an entire section. With a dedication to fit when it comes to bras, this is a safe bet for supportive wear.

5 Adidas Adicolor Classic Ripstop Shorts Adidas XXS-XL $40 See on Adidas Adidas is the answer to our ’90s activewear dreams, not only thanks to its commitment to its famously comfortable activewear, but also its stylish offerings.

6 Solely Fit Moremi Shorty Solely Fit Size XS-XL $54 See on Solely Fit I live for a metallic moment, like this one from Solely Fit. In addition to this chic set, the brand offers a range of fashion-forward bodysuits, leggings, and more.

7 Athleta Ultimate Stash II Tight Athleta Size XXS-3XL $109 See on Athleta Athleta, GAP’s answer to Lululemon, has earned a cult-like following in its own right — and with good reason. The well made, size-inclusive brand has everything from work clothes, to swimwear, to leggings with pockets.

8 Roam Loud Ziama Cropped Jacket Roam Load Size S-XL $82 See on Roam Loud Roam Loud lives up to its name with bold, bright colors and fun, patterned pieces. This cropped jacket is perfect for throwing on for a run.

9 Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Size XXS-XXL $100 See on Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices is always a safe bet when it comes to great activewear that looks good, too. I am especially into its exercise dress for summer, mostly thanks to the built-in shorts underneath.

10 Reprise Aspen Leggings Reprise Size XS-6XL $120 See on Reprise If you’ve ever wanted to try out plant-based activewear, Reprise is the way to do it. The size-inclusive brand is on a mission to “keep plastic off your body,” in the cutest way possible.

11 The North Face Women's Midline Bra The North Face Size XS-XXL $45 See on The North Face If you’ve never considered The North Face for anything other than insanely warm jackets, you might want to reconsider. Its activewear section is filled with gems, perfect for achieving the logo-mania trend as of late.

12 EleVen by Venus Williams Sweet Lotus Midi Tank EleVen by Venus Williams Size XS-XXL $88 See on EleVen Venus Williams’ activewear line is a one-stop shop for all things tennis and trendy, thanks to innovative silhouettes, pretty patterns, and more.

13 WellBeing + BeingWell Harmony Tank WellBeing + BeingWell Size XXS-XL $68 See on Revolve Revolve’s recent foray into activewear has yielded some fantastic results thanks to a muted pastel palette and adorable, everyday essentials.

14 Calvin Klein Performance Medium Impact Ribbed Longline Sports Bra Calvin Klein Size XS-XL $49.50 See on Calvin Klein If you find yourself reaching for your Calvins under your clothes, you might want to consider their outerwear, too. This compressed tank is a spring must-have.