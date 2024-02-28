The name Britney Spears has so much cache: princess of pop, Y2K inspiration, and now, bestselling author. Sartorially, her name rings even clearer visions. “Britney Spears” is practically synonymous with a few iconic looks: the denim dress she wore alongside Justin Timberlake, her “...Baby One More Time” cardigan, her 2001 MTV VMAs snake performance ensemble — the list goes on.

No look, however, is more quintessentially Britney than her “Toxic” music video ’fit. You know the one: the diamond-clad naked look that caused jaws to drop the world over. The ensemble is so iconic, in fact, it’s still one of her most celebrated today. Jessica Alba, for instance, referenced the outfit last Halloween in a crystal-encrusted bodysuit.

Let’s take a look back on fashion history, shall we?

Britney’s Crystal-Covered Look

On January 13, 2004, Spears released “Toxic” and the music world was never the same — nor was the fashion world, for that matter. If you recall, Spears was moonlighting as a secret agent in the video, going undercover as a flight attendant and jumping through laser beams to reach her target.

In between her fictional super-spy narrative, however, she wore what would outshine even her stewardess look. It involved barely any clothing — just diamonds and a little white thong.

Screenshot via YouTube

Her lone apparel item — if you can call it that — was a slinky white G-string. The rest of her look was all bling. Crystals of all sizes were tacked to her body — from her arms, to her torso, all the way down to her feet. The effect was incredible: Spears glistened with every choreography change.

Screenshot via YouTube

FYI: That’s Not A Bodysuit

In case you were wondering, yes, she actually is naked. In an October 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Spears stunned audiences when she explained she wasn’t wearing a see-through bejeweled catsuit, as fans assumed.

“That’s not actually an outfit. Those are just hand diamonds painted on me. Well, glued on me,” she told the host.

Oops, She Did It Again...

Those familiar with Britney lore, likely already clocked that the ’fit looks familiar. That’s because it wasn’t her first crystal-covered see-through rodeo. Her “Toxic” look was just a more scantily-clad iteration of her outfit from the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

For her debut VMA performance, Spears wore a flesh-tone bra and sheer pants with a built-in whale tail. Both co-ord pieces were covered in sparkly rhinestones for a fashion déjà vu.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Icon behavior only.