Britney Spears’ “Updated” Versace Gown Includes Cutouts & Nude Heels

Britney Spears loves to keep things fresh. At the premiere of Blake Lively’s new movie It Ends With Us, the actor paid tribute to Spears by wearing one of her most iconic looks, a Versace gown that the singer rocked at the fashion house’s Spring 2002 show. “It is Britney's actual dress,” Lively told People. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

A few days later, Spears turned heads on Instagram by nodding to Lively’s tribute and sharing a new version of her nostalgic ensemble. “Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress !!” she wrote. “I’m no @blakelively but I like it... show my legs !!!”

Britney’s Versace Gown 2.0

Spears returned to Instagram after taking a social media break by debuting a new take on her 2002 look. The singer sported a mermaid-inspired mini-dress, decked out in light pink sequins and sky blue beaded embroidery that formed a seashell-like pattern.

Unlike the original dress, Spears’ new dress included side cut-outs and a much shorter hem, with a curvy slit that showed off her legs.

@britneyspears/Instagram

Much like Lively when she wore Spears’ dress over 20 years later, Spears kept the accessories simple for the new outfit, pairing the dress with nude heels.

While it’s unknown whether Spears’ new dress was also designed by Versace, it certainly gives off the same feel of an early 2000s mermaid-esque ’fit.

The Original Iconic Dress

Spears’ Versace gown played off the colors of her 2001 album Britney, with swirling light pink, yellow, blue, and lavender colors perfectly embodying the era. The dress also had a one-shoulder halter neckline and embellished flowers for extra whimsy.

Britney Spears at the Versace Spring 2003 runway show in Milan. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

Lively stayed true to Versace’s creation by not making any amendments or wearing any flashy accessories that distract from the dress. She simply wore a pair of iridescent strappy heels.

Blake Lively at the It Ends With Us New York Premiere on Aug. 06, 2024. John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Perhaps the original gown and Spears’ updated 2024 look will one day be displayed next to each other at the Smithsonian or Met Museum.