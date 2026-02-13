Wuthering Heights just theaters today, Feb. 13, but there’s already a frenzy surrounding the film. That can be attributed to two main reasons: spicy clips of Jacob Elordi populating the internet and, on the fashion front, Margot Robbie’s chic press tour.

In the weeks leading up to the film’s release, the actress has been method dressing as her character Catherine Earnshaw, with the help of her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal. As expected from the duo responsible for the iconic Barbie press run (and, in turn, making pink a mainstay color trend for years), her new promo circuit is leading to a buzzy new trend: Brontë-core.

A 19th-century-inspired take on dark romance, the style is characterized by corsetry, voluminous circle skirts, and decadent jewelry, along with a color palette heavy on whites and reds.

For a more traditional Emily Brontë styling route, the film is a great reference. Otherwise, Robbie’s IRL looks give the trend a modern touch, keeping it from looking costume-y. Other celebs are already in on the aesthetic. Hailey Bieber has interpreted it via her daring sartorial lens, wearing a “naked” lace dress with medieval-esque bell sleeves. Charli XCX also rocked the trend in a corset dress with an exaggerated high-low silhouette.

1 / 4

The style is taking the fashion world by storm as well, with major retailers like H&M and Bloomingdale’s in-house label, AQUA, releasing their own Wuthering Heights-inspired capsule collections, making it easier for fans of the look to rock Brontë-core. Below, you’ll find some of the best products to shop to unleash your inner Catherine. It may or may not attract your own Heathcliff.

A Corset Dress

There’s a near-endless supply of corset dresses on the market, especially since the uptick of “naked dressing.” Thankfully, it doesn’t always have to look like lingerie or like a period costume. This floral number from the AQUA x Wuthering Heights capsule collection feels deeply romantic and fresh.

A Cameo Necklace

Accessories make or break this trend. They have to be intricate, vintage-inspired, or just plain extravagant. Consider a cameo necklace to start. One whose pendant also doubles as a locket is perfect for yearners. *So* Heathcliff-and-Catherine-coded.

A Bell-Sleeved Dress

If a bell-sleeved lace dress is Brontë-core enough for Hailey Bieber, it’s definitely good enough for all fashion girlies.

A Flowy Skirt

Catherine isn’t always in elaborate gowns. This lace maxi skirt from H&M’s Wuthering Heights collection feels like something out of her lingerie closet.

A Printed Corset

Sure, you can buy plain corsets from any lingerie brand and wear them as is or layer them over tops with voluminous sleeves. For a more contemporary take on corsetry, however, you can choose one in a playful pattern and wear it with a voluminous skirt or even with edgy black jeans à la Robbie.

A Cross Brooch

One of the most enviable things about Robbie’s Catherine is her jewelry collection, which includes decadent gold brooches in striking cross shapes. This one, with multicolored gemstones, looks like a work of art.

A Sheer Peplum

Peplums, a “cheugy” trend from the 2010s boomeranging back into popularity, also featured in the movie. For a more 2026 feel, consider one in a see-through material, like this lace bustier that could’ve been plucked from the boudoir.

A Pearl Choker

This multi-layered pearl choker — which absolutely screams Catherine — is not just a want, it’s a need.

An Off-The-Shoulder Top

One of the mainstay silhouettes in the film was the off-the-shoulder neckline. This top from For Love & Lemons, with its balloon sleeves and corseted waist, feels especially Gothic.

A Heart Necklace

If you’re building your own Brontë-core capsule wardrobe, don’t forget a massive gilded heart pendant. One with an embossed design and a crimson velvet choker strap is especially on brand.

A Crimson Skirt

Red was the standout color in the movie and in Robbie’s press tour. To elevate the hue, consider one in a shiny metallic crimson, like this drop-waist circle skirt from More To Come.

Gem Drop Earrings

Decadent jewelry with massive gemstones is a must. Start with multi-colored drop earrings if a huge stone-clad necklace feels too decadent. (Though you really should try both.)

Detachable Puff Sleeves

Are puff sleeves too much of a commitment? Try buying just the sleeves. Then you can tack onto any outfit as you please, Brontë-fying it with ease.

A Voluminous Gown

This tiered ruffle Selkie gown looks like it was borrowed from the costume department. It’s romantic, whimsical, and oh-so dramatic.

A Hair Bow

Even Robbie’s hair was accessorized to perfection, and Catherine’s choice of accoutrements was a dainty bow. You don’t need to braid one in your hair, however, to cop the style. A beribboned barrette in whatever shade you prefer will do the trick.