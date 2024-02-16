No one does it quite like Zendaya. Mere hours after she was announced as one of the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs — the highest honor in the fashion stratosphere — she stepped out in a look that further proved why she has such sartorial caliber.

On Thursday, Dune: Part Two held its world premiere in London after a series of international press tours. Naturally, fans expected Zendaya to knock it out of the park like she has in the past. Thus far, she’s worn an underboob-flaunting structured top, drapey co-ords, and the viral spiral dress from Paris Couture Week.

Her latest look, however, will go down in red carpet history.

Zendaya’s C-3PO Look

Though Zendaya was promoting Dune: Part Two, a sci-fi film set in its own fictional galaxy, her outfit recalled an entirely different intergalactic franchise: Star Wars. In particular, she channeled C-3PO, one of the series’ beloved characters — that is if the humanoid had high fashion leanings and a proclivity for the risqué.

Zendaya’s cyborg look was all sorts of iconic. The metallic silver robosuit featured strong shoulders and a fitted form, and the bottom half of the ’fit included built-in stilettos. The most striking details of the ensemble, however, were the many spicy cut-outs. Think: breasts, navel, and butt cut-outs all wrapped in one metallic look.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Her iconic look was styled by her go-to image architect Law Roach. The two longtime collaborators have created fantastical, hall-of-fame-worthy ensembles in the past few years, but this just might be their best yet.

While Dune: Part Two is set in the future and Zendaya’s look channels that, the actual item is from the archives. If the ’fit looks familiar, it’s because it’s from Thierry Mugler’s Fall 1995 collection.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The OG Look

On main, Roach confirmed that Zendaya’s outfit was the original suit that walked the 1995 runway (pictured below). That means she just wore a 29-year-old piece of fashion history.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Zendaya Wore An LBD, Too

For those wondering, Zendaya didn’t stay in the robosuit for long. The actor slipped into something much more comfortable at the same event and wore an LBD with a subtle mermaid silhouette and a pseudo-cowl neckline.

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion history was made.