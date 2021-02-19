Byredo's New Rainbow Palette Will Brighten Up Your Lockdown Life

Let's be honest: we all need some joy in our lives right now, wherever we can find it. Beauty can bring so much enjoyment and often distract you from the world, especially when it's super pretty and bright. Case in point: the new Byredo makeup launch, which is like a rainbow in a palette. Seriously, this has to be the most joy-inducing palette I've seen in a while, and although it's an investment, I reckon it's a worthy one. The 18-pan palette is packed full of every colour under the sun, and if you love vibrant hues and buttery textures, you'll no doubt be a big fan. Add it to your wish list, pronto.

That's not the only exciting new beauty launch out this week however. In skincare, there's the re-launch of Dr Jart into Boots. You'll have heard about Dr Jart from TikTok, where one certain product is going viral. It's definitely a brand worth checking out.

In addition, there's a great new hair offering by Charlotte Mensah, a body lotion from Glow Recipe that smells like juicy watermelon, and a Crabtree & Evelyn bath oil that will change your self-care routine for the better.

