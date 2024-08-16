Trends come, trends go. Fashion virality comes with a shelf life, after all. Once in a while, however, an item holds so much sway among the style elite that it’s catapulted to “it” status. Such is the case for designer bags, shoes, and, on rare occasions, clothes.

Miu Miu, however, seems to be the ultimate it-maker. Over the years, several pieces from the Italian label were embraced by fashion’s cognoscenti — the Wander bag, the controversial thong boots, and even logo-clad underpinnings, among them. But while it’s unsurprising for designer accessories to be worn by many, apparel pieces aren’t as lucky. That’s why it was a major coup when the brand’s pleated micro mini took Hollywood by storm in 2022.

The thirst for Miu Miu continues as yet another piece from the brand has gone viral in recent months: the bandana top. Inspired by handkerchief tops from the early aughts, the strapless item has already been worn by some of fashion’s brightest. Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, for example, even twinned wearing the exact same piece.

Kim’s Mustard & Suede Number

While in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Kardashian stepped out clutching her suede Hermès Birkin in one hand and her puppy in another. (Casual.) The low-key star of her ’fit, however, was the crop bandana top in a delectable mustard yellow leather. The SKIMS mogul paired hers with high-rise suede flare pants in a neutral camel tone, matching both her bag and pet.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The Item’s AAA-List Fanbase

While Kardashian’s stamp of approval marks the item’s foray into superstardom, she’s but the latest in a series of stars to wear the handkerchief-esque item. In fact, she wasn’t even the first to debut the mustard yellow version altogether.

At the headline-making Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, Gigi Hadid paired her condiment-hued top with other matching leather pieces (i.e. her pleated skirt and Arcadie bag, also from Miu Miu). The supermodel leaned into the exposed undies look with a peekaboo waistband, another Miu Miu fave.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Even in her own clan, Kardashian wasn’t the first to call dibs on the piece. Little sis Kylie Jenner already debuted a black version of the leather piece during Paris Couture Week.

@kyliejenner

Sydney Sweeney, however, is arguably the item’s biggest fan. Within one weekend in May, the Anyone But You star wore two different iterations of the bandana top. She first wore one in denim and styled it à la Canadian tuxedo with low-rise jeans. (Peep her exposed waistband, like Hadid.)

Two days later, she went for a different colorway and material. Instead of denim, she wore a suede crop in dark brown with intricate embroidery. Another coordinated number, she wore a matching pencil skirt to complete the look. Sweeney couldn’t get enough of the scarf-as-bra look. Months later, in July, she styled her own makeshift one and tied an actual paisley bandana as a top.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

With the item’s chokehold on celebs, you’d think it’s already been around for a while. But the style only made its runway debut last October, at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

It’s The New Miu Miu Skirt

The last clothing item to be worn by virtually all big-name stars was also from Miu Miu — the teeny, tiny mini. After Hailey Bieber wore it in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Zendaya rocked the piece. It was so short and controversial that Nicole Kidman had to defend her decision to wear it after facing backlash.

For those itching to get their hands on fashion’s latest it piece, the top’s price point depends on the fabric. The denim bandana iteration, which is still available, goes for $2,150, while the leather options sold out at $2,650. Get one while you still can — it’s bound to be worn by even more of your style favorites.