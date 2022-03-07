Y2-OK, yes, Camila Cabello.

In case you needed any further proof (or warning) that 2000s style is in the zeitgeist once more, look no further than Cabello’s recent ‘00s-themed birthday party. The singer — who was born in 1997 — celebrated her 25th trip around the sun with “Y2K BDAY” bash last weekend.

The “Señorita” singer quite literally dazzled, in a sparkling, cropped top with matching sheer pants, a diamond choker, and rectangular sunglasses. Cabello’s hairdo was equally on-theme, with two space buns atop a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The only thing missing from her ensemble was a handful of rainbow butterfly clips.

If this outfit looks familiar, perhaps you’re remembering the silvery, chainmail dress Kendall Jenner wore in 2016 for her 21st birthday — which paid homage to Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday dress from 2002. Nothing like a full circle fashion moment, eh?

Other guests in attendance, like Liza Koshy and Ashlee Marie Preston, also showed up in their 2000s best, donning throwback trends like overalls (worn off the shoulder, natch), fuzzy bucket hats, and neon colors.

The birthday ‘fit might feel like a straight-forward nostalgia grab, but Cabello may have also been showing sartorial support for Ukraine. The glitzy coordinating set hails from Ukrainian label Santa Brands.

Bask in all the sparkly, early-aughts goodness below.