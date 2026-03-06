Camila Cabello just entered the last year of her 20s, and there’s plenty to celebrate. Over the past year, the Pisces princess has been extra busy, performing in 13 different countries on the Yours, C Tour. For her 29th birthday, a change of pace was in order.

The “I Luv It” singer skipped the fanfare on her b-day, choosing to spend the day with her nearest and dearest. On March 5, Cabello shared an Instagram photo dump of her birthday celebration — plus, a cute throwback pic, a list of 29 lessons she learned, and an Instagram hard-launch of her boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub. Of course, she made sure to include some shots of her birthday ‘fit, too, posing for pics in a Y2K-coded halter top.

Camila’s Retro Halter Top

On March 3, the C,XOXO singer celebrated her 29th birthday in a 2000s-inspired outfit. In the photo dump, Cabello sported a silk halter top in two vibrant, contrasting shades of green during a casual b-day meal (complete with chocolate cake, pink icing, whipped cream, and a cherry on top). In another shot, she showed off the rest of her ‘fit: a pair of baggy light-wash jeans and a straw sun hat.

Cabello also gave her followers a closer glimpse at some personal birthday reflections, including lessons like “keep your word” and “it is so important to feel cute.”

Camila’s 28th Birthday Glam

Cabello went casual for 29, but on the eve of her 28th birthday, she was in full glam. The singer dressed to impress in couture for a night at the John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards viewing party on March 2, 2025.

For the occasion, she wore a fuschia gown from Miss Sohee’s Spring 2023 Couture collection. The eye-catching dress featured a sweetheart neckline lined with black fringe and embroidered floral appliqués. To complete the ‘fit, she added a statement necklace, full of brightly-colored gemstones, and black strappy heels from Aquazzura.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Here’s to the birthday girl and her b-day ‘fits.