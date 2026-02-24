Spring hasn’t sprung quite yet, but it is officially Pisces season, and the zodiac sign’s most fashionable fish are showing up and showing out. This weekend, February babies have been putting their chicest foot forward, whether it’s Olivia Rodrigo throwing it back to the early aughts for her glam b-day look or Millie Bobby Brown donning a regency-era ‘fit to celebrate her 22nd. Piscean Camila Cabello’s birthday isn’t until March 3, but she’s already channeling the warm weather vibes in a plunging floral minidress.

Camila’s Plunging Floral Mini

Cabello celebrated the start of her astrological era in a Feb. 23 Instagram post, captioned, “happy Pisces season fishies.” Spanning from Feb. 19 to March 20, the very last day of Pisces season falls on the long-awaited vernal equinox — and while some parts of the country are still experiencing the depths of winter, the “I Luv It” singer took advantage of the Miami heat to show off her spring style.

Cabello posed for a series of pictures, wearing a black satin minidress with a vibrant floral print from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 1995 collection. The flared mini featured a plunging halter neckline and an open-back design. A pair of white Manolo Blahnik patent leather mules tied the look together.

The former Fifth Harmony member kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of chunky gold hoops and a few delicate-looking rings.

More Piscean ‘Fits

After wrapping up the world tour for her album, C, XOXO, this fall, Cabello took a brief break from social media. But she returned with flair in Dec. 2025. Since then, she’s been sharing plenty of ‘fit pics — whether she’s sporting a red string bikini on a beach vacay or some Y2K-style workout gear.

In a Feb. 11 Instagram post, Cabello shared a mirror selfie. She posed for the camera in a black V-neck sports bra and low-waisted biker shorts. The singer added a nostalgic twist to the look by pulling up her undies like a DIY whale tale.

Adding these Pisces-approved looks to my spring ‘fitspo boards now.